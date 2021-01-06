Donald Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Attempt to Overthrow Government

Hours after Donald Trump encouraged his Vice President to commit treason, and a very short period of time after Donald Trump told his supporters not to accept the results of a "rigged" election...

... an array of protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Washington D.C.

They climbed walls, overran police and broke into the government building in the middle of a Congressional hearing meant to certify the results of the electoral college.

For several days, a handful of Republican Senators had said they would object to this certification process, with President Trump threatening to make life miserable for any lawmakers who did not join them.

Now, as we type out this post and as many Republicans continue to make wildly dangerous and false claims about voter fraud, a mob has taken over the Capitol.

Tear gas has been used in the building Rotunda.

According to first-hand accounts of those inside, Congressmen are hiding under their chairs and shots have been fired.

Video from inside the Capitol features Trump supporters marching through Statuary Hall.

The U.S. Capitol Police have been asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities, per a source familiar with events, CNN reports.

The mayor of Washington D.C., meanwhile, has instituted a 6 p.m. curfew in the district and has asked for these additional resources to head over to the scene immediately.

A CNN source also says there are several suspicious devices outside the Capitol building.

"Guns are drawn inside the U.S. Capitol as an armed standoff unfolds at the House door," Tweeted ABC News correpondent Katherine Faulders.

President Trump, for his part, has done very little to quell the unprecedented violence he's been not-so-subtly encouraging ever since he lost the election to Joe Biden.

When the coup began, he simply Tweeted:

"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

Then, as the violence escalated, Trump offered up this tepid warning:

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

It is, of course, far too late for that.

To repeat: Guns have been drawn and tear gas has been used inside of the U.S. Capitol because a contingent of the President's voters are refusing to accept the will of their fellow Americans.

"This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” Senator Mitt Romney told Jonathan Martin of The New York Times as the chaos raged.

Another member of the US Senate tells NBC News that senators are now in a secure location and are safe.

We have no other information available at this time.

Except to say... this is an actual photo of a domestic terrorist inside the chambers of the Capitol:

The 25th amendment must be used to remove Donald Trump from office as soon as humanly possible.

We'll update this very scary story as more news breaks.