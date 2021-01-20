Donald Trump Pardons 143 People; Did Joe Exotic Make the Cut?

by at .

We will be back in some form... have a good life. 

These were among the final words Donald Trump said on the morning of January 20, about four hours prior to Joe Biden getting sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

But Trump went forward with a final and important act before jetting off to Florida as well.

He issued a set of 143 Presidential pardons.

exotic and d trump

What does thus have to do with a celebrity gossip website? Why would we report on these pardons?

Because, hey, celebrities commit crimes, too!

Most notably, perhaps, Joe Exotic has openly been pining for a literal get-out-of-jail-free card from Trump for months.

The lead cast member on the Netfliix documentarry Tiger King, Exotic has been sitting in jail after convicted for hiring a hitman in an attempt to murder rival animal collector Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic at Zoo

On multiple occasions, Exotic has written letters to the Department of Justice and/or the President himself, begging and pleading for a pardon.

He's claimed that he's in danger as an inmate due to physical altercations from other convicts and/or the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed thousands of people inside the prison system.

So... did Exotic get his wish?

After previously getting sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal abuse and the aforementioned murder-for-hire plot, is Exotic now a free man?

Joe Exotic Mugshot

No.

Joe Exotic did not make Donald Trump's final pardon list, despite his attorney having told the press this week that a limousine was gassed up and ready to drive Exotic away.

It just breaks your heart, doesn't it?

Okay. Maybe not.

Donald Trump Incites Violence

Among the well-known Hollywood names who did benefit from pardons and sentence commutations, however, include rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, as well as Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

"President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as 'Lil Wayne,'" the statement from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read very early on Wednesday.

"Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago.

"Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as 'trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.'"

Donald Trump Ponders Life

Concluded this statement:

"Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.

"Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne 'a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer."

Lil Wayne - a vocal supporter of Trump -- was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of a weapon while on his private plane.

Donald and Wayne

Black, meanwhile, was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks.

A pair of his weapons were later discovered by police at crime scenes, one with his fingerprints and a live round that had been used to fire at a "rival rap artist," accordding to The New York Times.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon -- who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded donors in relation to Trump's promised border wall -- also received a pardon from his old boss.

Donald Trump in the Shadows

Technically, Trump could still issue a pardon for Joe Exotic before noon on January 20, 2021.

As of this writing, that gives the eccentric attempted killer just over two hours to pray for a legal miracle.

But we strongly doubt said prayer will be answered.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Donald Trump Biography

Trump vs. Prejean
Donald Trump and his physics-defying hair are taking over the world. Consider yourself warned. Then reach for the remote so that you can... More »
Born
Full Name
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Photos

Donald Trump Faces the Camera
Donald Trump Impeachment Response
Donald Trump Interview Pic
Donald Trump Podium Pic
Donald Trump Video Pic
Donald Trump Incites Violence

Donald Trump Videos

Donald Trump Responds to Impeachment, Claims to Condemn Violence
Donald Trump Responds to Impeachment, Claims to Condemn Violence
Lara Trump: We're Gonna Win This Election No Matter What It Takes!
Lara Trump: We're Gonna Win This Election No Matter What It Takes!
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Hilariously Dodges Question About Joe Biden: Don't Ask Me! Ask the White House!
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Hilariously Dodges Question About Joe Biden: Don't Ask Me! Ask the White House!