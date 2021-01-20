Donald Trump Pardons 143 People; Did Joe Exotic Make the Cut?

We will be back in some form... have a good life.

These were among the final words Donald Trump said on the morning of January 20, about four hours prior to Joe Biden getting sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

But Trump went forward with a final and important act before jetting off to Florida as well.

He issued a set of 143 Presidential pardons.

What does thus have to do with a celebrity gossip website? Why would we report on these pardons?

Because, hey, celebrities commit crimes, too!

Most notably, perhaps, Joe Exotic has openly been pining for a literal get-out-of-jail-free card from Trump for months.

The lead cast member on the Netfliix documentarry Tiger King, Exotic has been sitting in jail after convicted for hiring a hitman in an attempt to murder rival animal collector Carole Baskin.

On multiple occasions, Exotic has written letters to the Department of Justice and/or the President himself, begging and pleading for a pardon.

He's claimed that he's in danger as an inmate due to physical altercations from other convicts and/or the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed thousands of people inside the prison system.

So... did Exotic get his wish?

After previously getting sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal abuse and the aforementioned murder-for-hire plot, is Exotic now a free man?

No.

Joe Exotic did not make Donald Trump's final pardon list, despite his attorney having told the press this week that a limousine was gassed up and ready to drive Exotic away.

It just breaks your heart, doesn't it?

Okay. Maybe not.

Among the well-known Hollywood names who did benefit from pardons and sentence commutations, however, include rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, as well as Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

"President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as 'Lil Wayne,'" the statement from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read very early on Wednesday.

"Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago.

"Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as 'trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.'"

Concluded this statement:

"Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.

"Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne 'a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer."

Lil Wayne - a vocal supporter of Trump -- was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of a weapon while on his private plane.

Black, meanwhile, was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks.

A pair of his weapons were later discovered by police at crime scenes, one with his fingerprints and a live round that had been used to fire at a "rival rap artist," accordding to The New York Times.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon -- who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded donors in relation to Trump's promised border wall -- also received a pardon from his old boss.

Technically, Trump could still issue a pardon for Joe Exotic before noon on January 20, 2021.

As of this writing, that gives the eccentric attempted killer just over two hours to pray for a legal miracle.

But we strongly doubt said prayer will be answered.