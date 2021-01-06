Donald Trump Insists Election Was Stolen, Tells Terrorists to "Go Home"

On Wednesday afternoon, about two hours after a mob of domestic terrorists invaded the U.S. Capitol in his name, Donald Trump addressed the nation.

In the most Donald Trump way possible.

He did it on Twitter.

And he focused mostly on his erroneous and dangerous accusations of voter fraud that he falsely believes cost him the Presidency.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful," Trump Tweeted as the chaos escalated and shots rung out INSIDE of the Capitol, adding:

"No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

This statement was deemed by most observers to be quite tame and\d very lame.

So Trump followed it up with a one-minute long, self-serving speech.

"I know your pain. I know you're hurting. We had an election that was stolen," the Commander-in-Chief told followers, amid reports of at least one person being shot by a member of his base.

"It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Trump continued, maintaining his wild conspiracy theory, even in the face of an attempted coup by his supporters.

He then talked directly to the terrorists:

"But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our people of law and order."

To review today's events:

As Congressmen and Senators gathered in their chamber to certify the electoral college voters that named Joe Biden the next President, a multitude of Trump protestors overran policemen and women outside of the Capitol.

The building then went on lockdown.

There were reports of tear gas being used and gun shots fired and of politicians being asked to hide under their chairs.

This act of insurrection took place not long after Trump spoke at a rally and said he was not gonna sit idly by and allow the Presidential election to be stolen.

He told his followers to fight back, as well.

"It's a very tough period of time," added Trump in his new video. "There's never been a period of time like this, when they can take it away from all of us; from me, from you, from our country.

"This was a fradulent election."

Concluded the President, who must be removed from office as quickly as possible:

"But we can't play into the hands of these people. We want peace.

So go home. We love you. You're very special...

"I know how you feel. But go home. And go home in peace."

For the record, yes:

This was the President of the United States telling a group of terrorists that they are loved and "special," in the wake of the Capitol being invaded and Congress locked down and at minimum one person shot.

Your move, Senate.

The 25th amendment is right there waiting for you.