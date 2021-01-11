Donald Trump in 2024: Please, No, Friends Beg the President!

Even by his own admission, Donald Trump will be leaving the Oval Office on January 20.

The current President has said he will not attend the inauguration of the next President, Joe Biden -- but Trump has at least acknowledged that a "new administration" is on the way.

Here's the scary thing, however:

Just because Donald Trump is on the way out now, this doesn't mean he'll never return.

As you've likely read about by now, Trump may run for President in 2024.

Trump has teased this possibility in the past, as have others close to the failed Commander-in-Chief...

... but that was before Trump encouraged followers to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and subsequently reveled in their violent and seditious accomplishments.

Now?

After Trump referred to these traitors as "Patriots" and assured that their voice would continue to be heard and referred to them as "very special people?"

Even former allies of the President are begging him to just go the eff away.

Perhaps not in so many words, but still.

In interviews with Politico, numerous Republicans -- who had previously supported or worked for Trump -- say the President is unlikely to run for the White House again.

“I think nothing is going to happen,” a Trump friend tellls this outlet, adding:

“He won’t be around in 2024. He’s not going to run. He’s going to fuck around and say he’s going to run. … He’ll tease.

"I don’t think he’s ever going to say ‘I won’t run.’ He just won’t run."

For over three years, nearly the entire Republican party supported Trump, excusing many of his words and actions by focusing on the judges he nominated and/or some of the legislation he passed.

This was before Trump refused to accept the results of a free and fair election, though.

It was before he made wild, false and dangerous claims of voter fraud.

It was before he incited an insurrection against America.

“The Republican Party is more divided now than it was two months ago, which is not how it’s supposed to work,” said Republican strategist Alex Conant to Politico.

“If anything we should be more united now as we get ready to serve as the opposition.”

A former Trump aide who also spoke to this website took things a step further.

He said the President now “needs to be ostracized and excommunicated from the Republican Party.”

House Democrats, meanwhile, have formally introduced one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."

The resolution was introduced Monday morning, as the House opened for legislative business.

It is expected to be voted on Wednesday.

The full document, which was obtained by CNN, cites the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that any person who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States be barred from holding office.

Can anyone honestly argue that Trump has not done this?

"Sadly, the person who is running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and only a number of days until we can be protected from him," Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on 60 Minutes.

"But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."

Insiders say there are enough voters in the House to pass the impeachment, which will then move at some point to the Senate for a vote on conviction.

"This impeachment charge is meant to defend the integrity of the republic," Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline wrote. "Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress must attend to the duties of their oath.

"Failing to act would set an irresponsibly dangerous precedent for future presidents who are about to leave office...

"Further, there can be no healing of the divisions in our country without justice for the man most responsible for this horrific insurrection.

"The president must be held accountable."