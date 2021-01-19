Donald Trump: Here's How He's Planning to Diss Joe Biden on Inauguration Day!

Well, depending on where you fall on the political spectrum, our long national nightmare is either soon to be over or just beginning.

(We suppose it's possible that you belong to 2021's most endangered species: the centrist. If so, could you hop on over to Twitter and calm some folks down? K, thanks.)

But no matter how you feel about it, the fact is, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 26th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Now, we probably don't need to tell you that the 2020 election was unlike any other in US history in a number of different ways.

It had the largest turnout, the most mail-in ballots, the most contested states, and of course ... the whiniest loser.

Yes, the grownups decided long ago that Biden won and Donald Trump lost, but that didn't prevent the leader of the free world from crying and stamping his little feet for 10 weeks.

Of course, as was the case so many times over the course of his presidency, the Donald's ill-considered comments had disastrous real world consequences as his army of loyalists put his words into action.

In retrospect, the storming of the Capitol Building was sadly predictable.

After all, that's the sort of thing that happens when people in positions of power use their platform to send inflammatory messages to their followers.

The Capitol riots claimed several lives, terrified untold millions, and raised serious questions about the future of American democracy.

Now, as National Guard troops patrol the streets of D.C., an anxious nation looks on and wonders what's next.

And many are fearful that Trump and his supporters will escalate their attack on our foundational institutions during the inauguration.

Well, we can't speak for MAGA crowd, but thankfully, it seems Trump will be adopting a strategy that served him well amid the lawsuits and accusations that hounded him throughout his decades as a private businessman:

He'll be fleeing to one of his many Rich Guy Fortresses and hiding out until the problem goes away on its own or someone else takes care of it.

According to a new report from People magazine, Trump will be jetting off to Mar-a-Lago just hours before Biden is scheduled to take his oath of office.

The move is clearly meant as a public rejection of both the Biden administration and the election results.

As anyone who paid attention during fourth grade social studies knows, the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next is one of the most sacred hallmarks of American democracy.

By seizing this final chance to be petty on a global stage, Trump is confirming what most Americans already knew -- he never cared about this country or its system of government to begin with.

Of course, we've known for quite some time that Trump would not be attending the inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote in one of his final tweets before being banned from Twitter.

But many assumed he would privately welcome Biden so as to fulfil, in some small, way the final duty of his office.

But no -- instead he'll be fleeing the White House grounds before Biden and his team arrive on the property.

After literally inciting a riot with his recent remarks you might think the president would take this final opportunity to encourage his followers to behave in a civl fashion during these uncertain times.

Instead, he's still defending the appalling speech he delivered to the rioters during their siege of the Capitol Building.

"So, if you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said.

Well, we guess the folks who plant pipe bombs in government buildings probably thought it was appropriate, bjut the rest of us saw it for what it was: the final, nonsensical ravings of a deposed, sun-downing despot.

Fortunately, it seems Trump is accidentally doing the right thing by steering clear of the inauguration.

At a recent press event, President-elect Biden stated that Trump's absence from the ceremony "is one of the few things we agree on."

He probably shouldn't have said that publicly.

You know Donnie is tempted to crash the party now.