Donald Trump: Banned from Facebook! For Duration of Presidency!

It took multipe acts of domestic terrorism.

And the certification by Congress that Joe Biden really will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021.

But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally come to the realization that Donald Trump's presence on his platforrm is a national security risk.

A day after legions of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup that the President had encouraged mere hours earlier... Zuckerberg has banned the Commander-in-Chief from posting on Facebook.

For an "indefinite" period of time.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote in a message on Thursday.

"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

About 24 hours before this announcement, the Capitol was placed on lockdown after hundreds of terrorists overran police and took over the Congressional chambers.

Multiple gun shots were fired and a woman named Ashli Babbit was killed.

Members of this mob waved Donald Trump flags and chanted about the election allegedly having been stolen from their cult leader, prompting Trump to share a video statement in response.

The statement reiterated Trump's false claims about voters fraud, while referrring to these thungs as "special" people he loved.

In reply, Twitter removed the video and placed its own ban on Trump for 12 hours.

Facebook initially denied the President access from its website for twice that long -- but has now extended the ban until Trump is no longer President of the United States.

"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," Zuckerberg continued.

"We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech.

"But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

For its part, Twitter has confirmed that Trump deleted numerous Tweets in order to regain his posting privileges some time on Thursday.

However, the company declined to say when precisely he would be able to send messages again.

Twitter also said that "future violations... will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account."

Long before this attack on the Capitol, millions of observers across the nation had been calling on these platforms to take this prohibitive steps.

Now, however, following such an historic act of violence and sedition, lawmakers, politicians and everyday citizens are calliing on members of the Cabinet to take another step.

They want to see Trump removed as a result of the 25th amendment.

Could this actually happen?

Stay tuned, folks.