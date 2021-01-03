Donald Trump Audio Leaks; President Begs Georgia Secretary of State to Overturn Election Outcome

President Donald Trump has been caught on tape.

Begging, pleading and beseeching Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the results of the 2020 general election and undermine democracy in a desperate attempt to remain Commander-in-Chief.

On Sunday, The Washington Post posted a one-hour long phone conversation between Trump and Brad Raffensperger... in which the president is very clearly heard pressuring the Republican official to "find" more votes in his favor to win the state.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," Trump says to Raffensperger in the audio clip, adding in a huge breach of the law:

"And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated."

Except, you know, um, there's everything wrong with saying that.

The results of the Georgia election have been audited on three occasions.

Joe Biden has defeated Trump every time.

The state is run by a Republican Governor and every court case Trump has brought to challenge this outcome has been immediately thrown out due to a lack of evidence.

The Secretary of State cannot just "recalcuate" the results of a Democratic election.

Seriously, people, do we really need to keep spelling this out?!?

Throughout the awkward and very illegal call, Trump implores Raffensperger to listen to the wild, erroneous conspiracy theories floating around the Internet and, essentially, to simply declare him the winner.

To Raffensperger's credit, he never entertains such an absurd and dangerous notion.

"Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong," he says at one point.

During another point in the call, Trump doesn't mince words.

He just tells Raffensperger to help him cheat his way to a second term.

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

"There’s no way I lost Georgia," Trump adds. "There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Ahead of the newspaper publishing the transcript and audio of the call, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had spoken with Raffensperger on Saturday, making false allegations in the process.

He said that the Secretary of State "was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters,' dead voters, and more. He has no clue!"

Raffensperger responded to the tweet with his own statement:

"Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."

Now, of course, it has.

Not that we expect Trump to acknowledge as much.

Or for anyone high up in the Republican party to call this exchange out for what it very obviously is:

Sedition by the President of the United States.

Biden won Georgia with an 11,779-vote victory over Trump.

The President-elect also received more than 81 million votes, the most votes ever cast for a presidential candidate in United States history.

Trump, however, has not only refused to concede... he's screamed about voter fraud and whined incessantly about the results because he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder and he's a sociopath.

In December, though, Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College.

No matter what Trump and/or his allies say in public, the former is a loser. He has lost.

On January 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as President.

He will then try to somehow build back the blocks of Democracy that Donald Trump has spent the last four years shameless knocking down at every opportunity.

We really hope he succeeds.