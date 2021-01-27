Derick Dillard Thirsts After Jill Duggar: You Look Hot AF, Honey!

It's really no secret at this point:

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, like to get it on -- sometimes in creative and especially entertaining ways.

Unlike other, most conservative members of her family, Jill has been very open through the years about her love of the Kama Sutra and the various sexual positions it recommends.

And, look, to each her own, right?

Jill and Derick are married and who are we to judge the way they choose to bring one another to orgasm behind closed doors?

The only thing is... sometimes the couple opens these doors up for all to see.

In a manner of speaking, that is.

Consider, for example, how the former Counting On cast member posed in a series of workout outfits earlier this week -- including fitted tops, leggings and skirts -- and shared the looks with her Instagram followers as part of a promotion.

"I’m so excited to be able to give my followers 30% OFF @modlifashion with my special code “JILL30," she wrote as a caption, adding:

"I’ve been loving their new activewear and can’t wait for y’all to shop!!

"It’s high quality and super comfy."

According to Dillard, it's also super seductive.

"Lookin' hot baby!" Dillard wrote as a comment, alongside the kissy face and fire emoji.

Jill then replied, "@DerickDillard Aww. You da best!" and also added a series of emoji, including kissy faces and pink hearts.

Get a room you two, you know?!?

To many observers, of course, this may come across like a harmless and cute exchange between husband and wife.

However, Jill does not from a family that discusses its sex life in public.

She doesn't even come from a family that allows its members who are single to kiss their significant others on the lips until marriage.

Hence why it's notable that Derick is openly thirsting after Jill here, especially in the wake of both spouses have confessed recently that they aren't close to Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

Amid her estrangement from her mom and dad, Jill has clapped back any time a follower has asked her to talk less about her bedroom shenanigans.

In June of 2019, Jill opened up about her intimate life in a blog post on the Dillard Family website, in the hopes of encouraging couples not to let the "fire in your marriage" die.

She wrote back then how it's vital to have intercourse often, writing, "you both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start)."

She explained/advised a year and a half ago:

"Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"

The mother of two further even suggested that fans get "new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever."

Duggar also admitted that a fading intimacy, over time in a marriage, is common:

"I do realize that sometimes things may change slightly due to life changes (e.g. kids, work schedules, etc.), one thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn't have to die out!

"But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going."

Derick has also chimed in on this topic, making it clear that even a few times per week isn't always good enough when it comes to plowing his wife.

He once penned a blog entry titled "Hot Love: How to Love Your Wife Like You Mean It," and it read, in part:

"You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start)."

Wow, guys.

We're shocked Jill even has the energy to exercise like she is in the photographs above.