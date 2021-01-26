David Eason: I Bought My Daughter a Big Ol' Gun! She'll Be Shooting Dogs In No Time!

In most cases, there's nothing wrong with the members of a rural family owning hunting rifles.

The parents in such a family might even choose to train their older chlidren in the proper use of firearms -- something that would be unthinkable to many urban and suburban families -- as they may feel that doing so is safer than allowing the kids to remain unfamiliar with the weapons of the household.

But Jenelle Evans and David Eason are neither intelligent nor responsible enough to trusted with the operation of a George Foreman grill, much less a large gun.

Unfortunately, David is a white supremacist who dreams about the day when he'll finally get the opportunity to defend his wife's land from terrorists who are there to seize his chickens or whatever.

And so, the Easons have lots and lots of guns on there property.

Somehow, Eason has never been charged with a felony, so it's all perfectly legal.

And since he might lose his life in a drunken power tool accident at any moment, it stands to reaso that David would be eager to train the next generation in how to in how to quickly and violently neutralize any threats to the land, be they intruders or French bulldog puppies.

Yes, as you surely recall, Eason shot and killed the family dog in front of his kids back in 2019.

Now, perhaps in an effort to make up for the lasting trauma he inflicted on her that day, David has been pampering his eldest daughter the only way he knows how -- by buying her lots of guns!

Maryssa has her own Instagram page these days, and she recently posted a pic in which she can be seen toting some heavy artillery.

“Squirrel hunting,” the 13-year-old captioned the pic.

Like we said, there's nothing inherently wrong with Maryssa taking an interest in hunting -- but you know she was out there with David Eason, which is enough to raise the likelihood of a tragedy by roughly 80 bajillion percent.

When it comes to firearms, proper training is everything.

And it's tough to imagine that that can take place when the trainer in question has nine Coronas and a couple of Adderalls sloshing around in his stomach.

Yes, David loves guns, but that doesn't mean he has any idea what he's doing with them.

He recently boasted that he has a handgun on his hip at all times "unless [he's] sleeping -- then it's on the nightstand."

It makes you wonder what David is so afraid of.

Although with all the people he's pissed off over the years, his paranoia might be fully justified.

Of course, the only thing more damaged than David's psyche is his relationship with his daughter.

After all, it was just a few months ago when footage of David verbally abusing Maryssa surfaced as part of Jenelle Evans' insane, self-shot "docu-series."

Living with a person like David would be terrifying enough.

Now imagine heading out to the woods with this monster while he's carrying a loaded rifle.

Suddenly, it's easy to understand why Maryssa's smile looks so forced in that pic.