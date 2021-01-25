Dale Moss Responds to Cheating Allegations, Says His Life Sucks Right Now

Dale Moss has not said anything of late, not in the wake of shade being hurled at him in every direction, from all corners of the Internet.

But the recent Bachelorette winner would like folks out there to know one thing:

Just because he hasn't responded to the backlash and all the accusations...

... this doesn't mean he isn't very well aware of all that's being speculated.

As you very likely know by now, Moss broke up with Clare Crawley last week.

According to most insiders, the former football player simply wasn't ready to settle down and start a family, despite having proposed to Crawley on an episode of The Bachelorette in late 2020.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," wrote Moss as confirmation of the break-up.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Not long after this engagement ended, E! News alleged that Moss may have been cheating on Crawley.

It cited a dinner with a real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo as evidence of Dale's possible infidelity, prompting Srugo to speak out and shoot down these wild cheating rumors.

And now Dale has finally done th esame.

“I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on.

"I know a lot y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this.

"But that’s the farthest thing -- like, this time sucked,” the Bachelorette alum began on Monday.

“Thank God I have the friends and the family that I have, because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks.”

Moss has been the target of a lot of backlash since he sent Clare figuratively packing.

Both he and Clare were faced with some harsh criticism after they got engaged because they had only known each other for a few weeks and most in Bachelor Nation doubted their feelings for each other.

But over the past several days, Crawley has earned a lot of praise for her candid response to the break-up.

Conversely, Moss has been raked over the social media coals for seemingly leading the ex-Bachelorette on.

Continued Moss in his latest Instagram message:

“Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye.

"People will spread lies or always want to point the finger but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation.

"Like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and you know, have gone through our things but you know the statements that came out - like, this didn’t come out of nowhere."

Maybe not, but Clare shared a sweet photo (below) of the pair ringing in 2021 together.

Just three weeks later, it was all over.

"I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time," says Moss.

'I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship.

"While this is going to be difficult, what you’ll see for me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day.”

As for Crawley?

After making it clear that she objected to Moss making their break-up public at the time that he did, she wrote on January 21:

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this -- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

On Saturday, she then shared a photo of her dog walking along the shoreline... along with the caption, “Nehemiah 6:9.”

The Bible verse reads as follows:

“For they all made us afraid, saying, ‘Their hands shall be weakened from the work, that it be not done.’ But now, O God, strengthen thou my hands."