Dale Moss Confirms Clare Crawley Split; What the Heck Happened?!?

Dale Moss has confirmed that the final chapter of his whirlwind love story has come to an end.

Following indications that Moss and Clare Crawley had chosen to take time apart, the handsome former Bachelorette suitor has shared a message on Instagram.

He admits in this message that, yes, the fairy tale romance is now over.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," wrote Moss, addiing on his official account:

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley has not yet addressed the demise of her engagement in public.

However, sources tell E! News that the ex-Bachelorette lead is "devastated."

As for what happened? As for why these two are no longer making plans to marry?

"Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare," a source tells this outlet.

"They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

Crawley and Moss, of course, got together on the latest, wild season of The Bachelorette.

Clare fell for this contestant right away, ignoring all other suitors and prompting a first-of-its-kind decision from producers.

They conferred with Clare and everyone involved agreed that she should leave the series (eventually getting replaced by Tayshia Adams) because she had accomplished her goal with, like, two weeks:

She had found her future husband in Moss!

Dale then proposed to Clare on air... she said yes... and the reality stars went on their way.

They spent Thanksgiving together and they said all the right, lovey-dovey things in a number of post-Bachelorette interviews.

But Moss was still living in New York City and Crawley living in Sacramento and a long-distance relationship for two people who have been in each other's presence for a very short period of time is challenging.

In this case, it sounded like it became too much.

Clare had said she knew early on that Dale was the only guy for her, telling the show's producers:

"I am so far in love with Dale.

"We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace."

Agreed Moss very early on, while filming:

"I'm falling in love with you through this process. I'm not afraid to say that at all. My heart is open and I'm not gonna fight that."

Shortly after their engagement, Clare said "babies are on the agenda."

She also addressed critics who had doubts about the relationship.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core," Crawley said of the questions over her romance, adding in November:

"To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”

Could Moss and Crawley reconcile?

Anything is possible.

Moss has "always been independent," according to friends, however, while E! reports that Clare's pals "were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale's intentions."

An insider also told E! News the couple had been "fighting a lot" over their opposing plans for the future.

"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," the source explained.

"Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom.

"It's been very tense recently between them."

Clare, meanwhile, already has a new option.

On Tuesday afternoon, just as news of this couple's split went public, Bachelorette alum Spencer Robertson sent a message to Crawley via Instagram.

It read simply:

“Coffee @clarecrawley?"