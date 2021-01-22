Dale Moss Cheating Scandal: His Alleged Side Piece Speaks Out!

Dale Moss has broken up with Clare Crawley.

This much we know to be true.

But what about this break-up?

Was Dale truly not ready to settle down? Could the couple not agree where to live? Or, as at least one outlet has alleged...

... was Moss cheating on Crawley?

E! News is the only real website that has made this allegation, reporting that Moss was spotted at a recent dinner with Eleonora Srugo.

She's a New York-based real estate agent who has known Dale for awhile, and who Clare allegedly had a few suspicions about for awhile.

While Dale has maintained this has been just a business relationship, "Clare has always been skeptical," a source with knowledge of the situation told E!.

"She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

Other insiders have simply said that Moss ended his engagement to the former Bachelorette because he wasn't ready for kids and a family and the future that came along with them.

HOWEVER...

Srugo and Moss have been interacting on Instagram since 2019.

In March 2020, Dale commented "RBF :)" on a photo she posted of herself sitting in a bathing suit poolside.

And when Srugo published a snapshot of herself dressed up as Princess Leia on May 4, Moss wrote, "Yessssss."

Makes one think, doesn't it?

Srugo, however, says that there's nothing to think about.

“Dale and I are — and have been — platonic friends for years,” the real estate agent wrote in a statement to Reality Steve on Thursday, January 21.

“We have never been romantically involved in any way.

"I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved, dating or [romantic] in any way whatsoever.”

For the record, Crawley hasn't made any allegations against Dale herself.

She's simply sounded pretty darn angry at her ex for the way he publicized the couple's split this past Tuesday.

As we previously detailed, Clare wasn't ready for the world to know the pair had broken up.

And she's pissed that Moss wrote about it this week on social media.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote in the wake of Dale's initial statement.

She added:

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Dale and Clare met on the set of The Bachelorette and were engaged just weeks later, with Moss proposing on air.

Plenty of critics doubted the legitimacy of their love, but Clare insisted to all who would listen that she had found The One.

Alas, it now appears as if Moss didn't feel the same way.

"2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother," continued Crawley this week.

"It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

She concluded:

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this:

"I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."