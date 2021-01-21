Dale Moss: Caught CHEATING on Clare Crawley?

If you're a member of Bachelor Nation, then by now, you've probably heard the disappointing news:

Less than six months into their engagement, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits.

The announcement came as a shock to many viewers (others say they say it coming a mile away), as Clare was so smitten with Dale that she bailed on her season less than midway through so that she could rush right to the engagement stage.

Needless to say, that decision didn't pan out.

After weeks of rumors, the breakup was made official earlier this week when Dale posted a statement to his Instagram page in which he claimed that the split was amicable, and that he and Clare still feel a great deal of mutual affection toward each other.

Dale claimed that the split was "the healthiest decision for both of us," noting they continued to want "the best things for one another."

"Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now," Moss later explained to a reporter who approached him on the on the streets of Manhattan.

"Clare and I will be cool."

Earlier today, however, Clare posted her own statement, and her assessment of the situation wasn't quite as sunny.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she added.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

So why is Clare taking such a dimmer view of the situation?

Well, according to a new report from E! News, Clare strongly suspects Dale of cheating on him throughout their engagement with a woman whom he insisted was nothing more than a business associate.

"Clare has always been skeptical," one source tells the outlet.

"She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

The insider claims that Moss' other woman wasn't as discrete as he would have liked, and she had "been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale."

Now, it seems Clare "she has seen proof" that the relationship was more than strictly platonic.

Back in November, Dale was spotted with a woman who is now believed to have been his mystery side-piece.

"It definitely looked like a date. Dale looked really smiley and happy with her. They were laughing and flirting." an eyewitness told E! News.

"Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious," says the source, noting that "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl."

Each time, she received word of another sighting "Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it," the informant claimed.

Adding to Crawley's misgivings was the fact that Moss gave indications of having proposed "for the wrong reasons."

A different source tells E! that Moss appeared to be a "fame-seeker," adding:

"It is obvious now. Things are making sense to her now. She didn't want to believe it at first but is now heartbroken," the anonymous insider claims, adding that Moss "doesn't want to give up the party life,"

"He loves the NYC scene," notes the second source.

"His partying would be a problem in their relationship and would cause many fights. She just wants to get married, settle down and have children. They were on complete different pages"

Despite all of Clare's suspicions and allegations, it seems that in the end, it was Dale who pulled the plug on the relationship.

"She believed they were working on their relationship," the second insider tells E! News.

"And then Dale abruptly posted to his Instagram page that they had parted ways. Clare was in shock by this and felt completely blindsided."

An insider close to Moss insists that Clare was well aware that he would be releasing a statement about the breakup, saying:

"He wanted to release his statement a week earlier than he did. She asked him for some time to process it all. Dale respected that, and waited."

"She feels he knew the truth was going to come out about his shady friendship," explains the second insider.

"She feels he wanted to break up quickly because the truth was eventually going to come out."

As for how Clare is handling things, the second source says she's "completely devastated" and is "focusing on herself right now."

"She is trying to process everything since the split happened so fast and abruptly," the insider adds.

Sounds like a painful situation, and we wish Clare all the best.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.