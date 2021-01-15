Dale Moss Addresses Clare Crawley Breakup Rumors: I Was Obsessed With Her Before We Even Met!

While we tend to focus on the drama and the messy breakups, it's worth noting that quite a few couples have found love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

And at first, there was reason to be hopeful that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley would be one of those couples.

After all, Clare was so head over heels for Dale that she bailed on her season and forced producers to bring in a replacement.

(Fortunately, that move brought us the glory that is Tayshia and Zac, so all is forgiven.)

Anyway, Clare and Dale got off to a very promising start, seemingly hitting it off from the moment they met.

Now, it seems that instant connection was no mere coincidence.

For months, we've been hearing rumors that Clare and Dale met before filming, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

However, it seems they both had some idea of what to expect when he hopped out of that limo.

Clare has admitted to looking Dale up on social media during the 'rona-related delay to the start of her season (though she maintains that she never contacted him online ahead of filming).

For his part, Dale says he never would have signed on for the show, were it not for the fact that he already knew Clare would be the Bachelorette.

During a podcast interview this week, Dale revealed that he had been nominated for the show in the past, but turned down the opportunity because he was waiting for someone like Clare.

"Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated," Moss said.

"I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over, and over, and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show," he added.

"And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time."

Moss went on to say that he knew his time had come when he saw Clare announced as the Bachelorette on Good Morning America.

"She was so confident and passionate about it. And I know that she had been through this before, but I felt by watching her that this was her time and she was exactly where she was meant to be," he says.

"I thought, 'You know what? I trust really opening it up and I trust that you'll give me your true self, and whatever I have to give or whatever I lay down, it'll be received,'" Moss adds.

"And I think just even with that, from that little interaction, I just believe that we already had something at that moment. And that's really what compelled me to kind of go on the show in the first place."

All of this comes on the heels of an alleged insider spreading some wicked rumors about Clare and Dale on social media.

"I've heard from mutual friends that he is really not into Clare anymore, but I've heard he's way yoo nice of a guy and doesn't know what to do about it because he knows Bachelor fans will raise hell if he breaks off the engagement," says the source.

From there, the insider goes on to confirm that Dale felt coerced into proposing to Clare.

"He apparently did like her at first but was taken aback by her coming on so strong, and he only proposed because producers told him the fan base would hate him if he didn't."

Sounds unlikely to us.

Thankfully, instead of giving these rumors any life by addressing them directly, Clare and Dale have chosen to silence the haters with talk of how happy they are.

"This is the happiest time in my life," Crawley recenly told People magazine.

"Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

"For me personally, there is no explanation needed," Moss added.

"I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."

"It may be fast for some people, and that's okay. But for us, it's working."

What a coincidence -- it's working for us, too!