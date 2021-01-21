Colton Underwood Details Stunning Cassie Randolph Split: Where Did It All Go Wrong?

We're very sorry to report the following, Dale Moss and Clare Crawley:

You may be involved in the latest stunning Bachelor Nation break-up.

But you aren't involved in the only one.

Indeed, while most of the free world is buzzing at the moment over Moss breaking up with Crawley -- and maybe even cheating on her! -- Colton Underwood has updated his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

As you may recall...

... Underwood selected Cassie Randolph as the winner of his Bachelor season.

The two agreed not to get engaged, but instead to just date and take it pretty slow.

Things turned pretty serious after awhile, however, with most observers awaiting an engagement announcement at some point last year.

In May 2020, though, the opposite development occured:

Randolph and Underwood broke up.

What the heck, right?!?

In the new section of his book, which Underwood has shared with Us Weekly, the reality star says things got rough between the couple after he was diagnosed last spring with COVID-19.

The pair were cooped up in Cassie's parents house for weeks as a result.

Randolph, Colton states, told him that she was "struggling" in the relationship just as the twosome were about to move out, with Underwood writing:

"Her eyes were full of tears as she tried to explain, struggling to find the right words and reasons that made sense. None did—at least not to me."

Underwood related their difficult conversation as follows:

“Hey, let’s just go back, just you and me,” I said, trying to stay calm.

“We haven’t had any alone time. I’ve been sleeping on the third story like a squatter. We haven’t been intimate. We haven’t even held hands.

"Let’s try to make some time for us.”

Colton and Cassie tried from there. They really did, he says.

"When we drove back down to Huntington Beach a few days later, I brought up a project we were planning together and got an unexpected response," Underwood writes in the memoir, adding:

"She said she didn’t know if we should jump into another project together when there was so much uncertainty in our relationship. Uncertainty? That hit me hard.

"Was there a timer on our relationship? What was going on? Were we together or not together? “Are we breaking up?” I asked.

The answer, in the end, was yes.

It was all over for Randolph and Underwood.

Shortly after the couple split, some seriously sordid details emerged about the way Colton allegedly reacted to the break-up.

Cassie even took out a restraining order against her ex and accused him of planting a tracking device on her car, among other troubling, stalker-like details.

In November, Randolph dropped the restraining order.

Colton did not admit to any inappropriate or illegal behavior at the time -- but he didn't deny having majorly effed up at times, either.

"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns," he said late last year.

"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith.

"I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."