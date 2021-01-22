Clare Crawley to Dale Moss: How Dare You?!?

As previously detailed and discussed, Clare Crawley is crushed at the moment.

By her own admission, the former Bachelorette is simply devastated over fiance Dale Moss ending their engagement and their relationship overall.

But she's something else as well:

Crawley. Is. Pissed.

In her first statement since the split, Crawley made it evident that Moss betrayed her trust.

She opened her Instagram message on the topic as follows, referencing her ex's decision to release a statement of his own earlier in the week, following a handful of online rumors about the state of his romance.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," Clarre explained.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Based on these words, it seems clear that Crawley didn't expect Moss to go public with their break-up in this manner.

An insider has now said the same thing to Us Weekly, too.

“Dale broke up with Clare last week after their San Diego trip ended,” this tabloid source said on Thursday, adding:

“He wanted to release his statement then, but Clare begged him to wait to announce it. She told him she needed some time to deal with it herself before the world."

Seems like a fair request, doesn't it?

And yet: Moss ignored his ex-lover's wishes.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," wrote Moss on Tuesday, elaborating as follows:

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

To emphasize the point... Clare did not learn of the split via Dale's statement.

She simply didn't want Moss to publicize their new, non-romantic status so soon after the engagement ended.

Crawley, to her credit, was very open and candid on her Instagram page.

She wasn't afraid to be vulnerable or honest.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," the 39-year old wrote.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.

Clare added that 2020 was a very challenging year for a number of reasons -- including “battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowing losing my mother” to Alzheimer’s.

She concluded as follows:

“It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this:

"I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."

Not long after Crawley said all this, E! News speculated that Moss had been cheating on her.

The reality star was spotted at dinner with a real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo.

While Moss has said this is just business relationship, "Clare has always been skeptical," a source with knowledge of the circumstance told this outlet.

"She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

Another source, meanwhile, told E! News that Srugo "has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale."

No infidelity has been verified, however.

"There is zero truth to the romance rumors," a Dale insider told E! in response to these harmful rumors, concluding:

"Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship."