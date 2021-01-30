Clare Crawley Says She's Crawling Out of "Dark Place" Following Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley has spoken out for the second time after her stunning and sad split from Dale Moss.

And, once again, the former Bachelorette has plastered her heart all over her sleeve for everyone to see.

Gotta give her credit for such candor, you know?

During an Instagram Live late Friday, Crawley said that she has been privately "struggling" for a while, particularly with anxiety.

However, now she's ready to be more vulnerable with her fans.

Explained Clare:

"I think when you open yourself up to share what you're going through, not as a victim, but as like, vulnerability, and more as just like the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share... mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people.

"But I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it, and to share their struggles."

Crawley, of course, was adament from the outset of her run as The Bachelorette that she had fallen for Moss.

He then proposed on air. Crawley said yes. She spent the next several weeks swearing their love was real.

And then Moss dumped her.

Ouch to the infinity degree.

Crawley went on to thank fans who have shared their own stories with her, encouraging folks to open up to those in their orbit.

"The ones that love you support you," she said.

Sadly, not everyone loves and/or supports Clare.

At one point, she said "you guys would be disgusted at" the messages she's received.

Combined these attacks with the COVID-19 pandemic and a mother who is battling Alzheimer's and dementia and, well, times have been rough for Crawley.

But things are maybe looking up for the reality star.

"I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other," she said.

Clare added that despite going through a challenging time, she's trying to practice gratitude by "listing 10 things before I even opened my eyes in the morning that I'm grateful for."

Such as?

"My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it's whatever you want to call it, like baggage, experiences, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it," she said.

"And to know ...

"... in spite of all that, like you are loved and you will be loved by the right person for all that you bring to the table, whether it's the good, the bad, everything that we bring to the table, the right person is going to love you for that."

Pretty sage words, no?

Crawley did not address rumors here that Moss may have cheated on her.

Dale has denied these claims and recently came out himself to say he's been praying amid some mental health problems.

Clare never cited her ex-fiance by name, however, or really referenced him in any way at all.

Throughout the 16-minute chat, the Bachelor in Paradise alum teared up, at one point saying, "I didn't mean to cry."

"There's been days where it's hard searching for gratitude," she said.

"You just want to curl into a ball and cry sometimes and not get out of bed, which has been some days for me for sure.

"But the days that I practice gratitude, I get out of bed."

Last week, Moss announced that he and Crawley had broken up.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he said in a statement on Instagram.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another.