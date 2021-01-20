Clare Crawley Reportedly "Devastated" Over Dale Moss Dumping

Clare Crawley is gonna need a moment, you guys.

The recent Bachelorette is yet to issue a statement in the wake of her break-up from Dale Moss.

But can you blame her?

Can you blame Crawley at all for not even knowing what to say right now, after seeing her romantic hopes and dreams crushed... in front of millions of people, in a way?

On Tuesday night, Moss confirmed that he had ended his engagement to Crawley, about three months after proposing on air.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," wrote Moss, adding on his official Instagram page:

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Moss did not delve into the specifics behind the dumping, but insiders have indicated that he just wasn't ready for marriage.

It didn't help, either, that Dale wanted to keep living in New York City, while Crawley is settled down in Sacramento.

Approached by the paparazzi late yesterday, Moss said the following:

"Obviously, it's not the greatest situation, but, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now."

When asked why the pair ended their romance, Dale didn't go into too much detail.

"Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now," he responded. "This is just the healthiest thing for both of us."

In the end, Moss said he expects to stay friends with his ex, noting of the formerr Bachelorette:

"Clare and I will be cool."

It sounds like it may take awhile for this to reallly be the case, however.

A source tells E! News that Crawley is heartbroken by Dale's' decision to end their brief relationship, telling this outlet:

"She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."

E! also confirmed that Moss was, indeed, the person behind this decision.

"Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare," says the source.

"They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

It's safe for observers to therefore wonder why Dale proposed in the first place.

Might he have been pressured to do so by Bachelorette producers who were at a loss for how to handle Clare's fixation on the ex-football player during her run as the show's lead?

Crawley, of course, fell so hard for Moss that she and her fiance departed The Bachelorette after just a few weeks.

She was then replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Even after the split, meanwhile, Dale told the aforementioned paparazzi member that he doesn't have any regrets about coming on the show.

"None whatsoever," he said. "I met Clare, you know? That's why I went on the show."'

At some point, we're sure we'll hear from Crawley.

But let's give her some space for a bit, okay?

While Crawley herself is destroted by the split, an E! source says those around her "feel it's for the best at this point."

The insider explains: "Many of Clare's friends were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale's intentions."