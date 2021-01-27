Clare Crawley: Could She Return as The Bachelorette?!?

As you very likely know about by now, Clare Crawley is once again single.

The 39-year old hairstylist, by her own admission, just got her heart broken this month by fiance Dale Moss, who ended the couple's engagement after just a few months.

Crawley had confessed to being "crushed" by the break-up.

Now that she's back on the market, however, and once you consider that Clare never even made it to the finale of The Bachelorette this past season, it's only natural to ask:

Might she return to the franchise?

Might Crawley be cast again as The Bachelorette on a future season of the popular show?

It may sound crazy, but think about this question: Would you watch?

The possibility has been bantered about often enough on social media and within various celebrity gossip circles that it elicited a response on Monday, January 25.

“Producers have made it very clear the Clare will not be returning to the show,” an insider told OK! magazine two days ago.

This source emphasized that Crawley didn't leave the series under great circumstances:

“After Clare blew up the last season and left early leaving producers to scramble for the first time in the show’s history to find a replacement, it is fair to say that there is no love lost between the show and Clare Crawley."

Just how Clare departed The Bachelorette remains unknown, however.

Yes, she fell in love with Moss almost as soon as meeting him.

Yes, it was evident based on the way she acted around other suitors on set that she really wasn't interested in anyone else.

So, yes, executives easily and quickly saw that they had a problem on their hands.

Unlike initial reports claimed, though, Clare never threw any kind of fit and never refused to leave her hotel room to film.

It sounds as if both sides came to a mutually-beneficial agreement in which Crawley said she would walk away and producers then reached out to bring Tayshia Adams on board as her replacement.

Here's what we do not know, however:

Was Dale pressured into proposing on air so that his storyline with Crawley could come to a legitimate conclusion? So that the pair could essentially be "written off" in a believable manner?

Multiple insiders have alleged that Moss simply wasn't prepared to settle down with a family and kids.

But E! News was the one outlet to hint that Moss may have been cheating on Crawley with a real estate agent who lives in New York City.

Dale has denied this charge, while Clare hasn't even addressed it in public.

Instead, she's simply expressed disappointment in Moss telling the world about the couple's break-up before she was ready to deal with the ramifications.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Crawley wrote in her first Instagram statement about the split on January 21, adding:

Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.

2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right.

I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.

Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.

I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.

OK!’s, meanwhile, source concluded that while “producers wish Clare the best personally,” her ugly breakup with Dale “isn’t a good look for a show that is supposed to be about finding love.”

This tabloid insider went on to add that at this point, producers “want Clare and Dale to just go away."

Why?

Because the “entire Clare love story has been a nightmare.”