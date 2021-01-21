Clare Crawley Breaks Silence on Split, Admits to Being "Crushed"

Clare Crawley has broken her silence.

And, in the process, she had confessed to being broken-hearted.

The former Bachelorette lead -- who thought her love story had concluded with a happy ending after Dale Moss proposed to her on air late last year -- released a statement early on Thursday in the wake of Moss ending their relationship.

And Crawley sounds both upset by the split... and the way it's been publicized.

Just consider how Clare opened her message today:

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote.

This is clearly a reference to Moss confirming on Tuesday that he had broken up with Crawley -- a confirmation that apparently did not receive a green light from Clare.

According to various reports, Moss split from Crawley over the weekend, just three weeks after the two seemed as enthusiastic as about each other as ever on New Year's Eve.

Clare shared footage of the couple ringing in 2021, a screen capture from which we've grabbed and shared below.

How did such happiness turn into such discontent over such a short period of time?

Crawley has not delved into the details behind the break-up.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she wrote with complete candor this morning, adding:

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Crawley, of course, made her feelings for Moss evident almost as soon as meeting him this past season on The Bachelorette.

She fell so hard for the former football player that Crawley and ABC executives agreed it was best for her to leave the show early; there was no point in continuing to search for a futurre husband when Clare was convinced she had found him.

Before the pair departed, Moss proposed... Clare accepted... and the two then posted numerous social media photos of themselves together, while also telling various media outlets that their love was real.

Alas.

"2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother," continued Crawley.

"It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

This sucks. We feel so awful for Clare.

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," concluded Crawley.

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.

"XO Clare."

Multiple insiders have described Clare as a "wreck" and as "completely devastated" by this break-up, which makes sense considering how she happily told the world for weeks that she wanted to start a family with Moss.

Dale seemed to be on board.

But he "wasn't ready for marriage and kids," says a People Magazine source.

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her."

Dude shouldn't have popped the question in that case, you know?

On Tuesday, this is what Moss said:

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley likely agrees with this final sentence overall.

We doubt she wishes harm on Moss in any way.

But she also seems to have some serious and understandable issues with him right about now.

Just a week before announcing the split, Moss opened up about joining the cast of the ABC reality show... saying he didn't make the decision to accept his spot as a contestant until Crawley was announced as The Bachelorette.

"I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show.

"And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time," he said during an appearance on the Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian podcast.

"She was so confident and passionate."

She still is, man.

It'll just be some other lucky guy now who gets to enjoy those traits.