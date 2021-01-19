Clare Crawley and Dale Moss "Taking Time Apart," Insider Alleges [Updated]

They may look content on social media.

They may have fallen in love after having only known each other for a few weeks.

And they may have gotten engaged on national television... with an expensive diamond ring and beautiful words exchanged back and forth ... and a glorious future together directly at their interlocked fingertips.

Alas, however.

All may not be what it appears between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Amid rumors that the recent Bachelorette and her chosen suitor -- who agreed to marry on the show itself, just about 12 days into filming -- were going through relationship turmoil, E! News has now dropped a bombshell.

The couple is on a break.

It's unclear at this time whether such an arrangement will lead to a permanent break-up, but at this early phase in a relationship, it's ... it can't be good, that's for sure.

"Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently," a source tells this often-reliable outlet.

"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. I

"It's been very tense recently between them."

Clare and Dale spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, but astute Instagram followers must be aware that not everything is perfect between them.

Dale typically shares moments from his time in New York City, while Clare sticks close to home in Northern California.

The two said previously that they planned to try out a bicoastal relationship, but that's a challenge for even the most stable of couples.

Let alone for a pair of individuals who haven't really spent all that much time in one another's presence.

Might the honeymoon phase be starting to wear off? Before Moss and Crawley even head out on their actual honeymoon?

The aforementioned E! source says dale cares deeply about Clare, but "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."

Adds this anonymous mole:

"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out."

"They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."

Crawley and Moss faced quite a number of critics after they got engaged.

The Bachelorette viewers wondered how they could have fallen in love so quickly, with some questioning whether they broke show rules and were in contact before filming.

Others questioned Dale's motives.

And still others thought Clare was just desperate to settle down and jumped on the first man to whom she was very attracted.

It hasn't been an easy journey for the couple.

"I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman," Clare wrote on Instagram in November.

Aware of of all the backlash circling around her and Dale's romance, she continued at the time:

"So when you choose to pass judgement without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."

In the months since, Crawley had tried to sound very positive and hopeful about her future with Dale.

"This is the happiest time in my life," Crawley recenly told People magazine, adding:

"Everything [since the show] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

But will Moss really choose Crawley in the end? Forever and ever and ever?

It's starting to seem extremely unlikely.

UPDATE: Dale has confirmed the split.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives."

Crawley has not yet commented on the development.

We'll let you know when she does.