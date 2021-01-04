Chris Lopez: I'm Gonna Hide From Kailyn Lowry In 2021!

A new year is upon us, and we don't think there's ever been a time when so many people were so happy to say goodbye to the last one.

Lots of folks are hoping for more peace and quiet and a lot less drama in 2021 -- and it seems that Chris Lopez is taking steps to make sure the year to come is more chill than the last one.

The past year was full of ups and downs for Kailyn Lowry's most recent baby daddy.

Although to be fair, much of his stress was self-created.

2020 was the year that Lowry welcomed her fourth child, her second by Lopez.

It was also the year we learned that the relationship between Chris and Kail is even more toxic than we originally thought.

At first, Kail didn't want Chris in the delivery room.

They patched things up in time for him to witness little Creed's entry into the world -- but the truce didn't last for long.

We already knew that Kail had filed for a restraining order against Chris, but it turned out the situation was even more complex than we thought.

It was later revealed that Lowry was arrested following an incident in which she allegedly attacked Lopez.

These two are linked for life due to the fact that they have two kids together, but given their messy history, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Chris is planning to keep his distance from his baby mama in the year to come.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Chris what he's learned from his experiences over the past year.

The father of two didn't drop Kail's name in his response, but it seems pretty clear that she was at the forefront of his mind.

"Not to take life for granted, remove myself from toxicity & protect my peacefully," Lopez wrote.

We think it's pretty apparent what situation Chris is hoping to protect himself from.

It may sound like Chris is deeply wary these days, but at other points in the Q&A, he sounded downright optimistic.

When one follower griped that no one can be trusted, Lopez offered a less pessimistic take:

“I think a better way to look at it is learning who to trust and with what," he wrote.

In recent weeks, Chris has indicated that he's through with the drama and genuinely hoping that he can just move on with his life as peacefully as possibly.

“Are we ever going to hear your side?” one fan asked him in early December.

“I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe," he replied, adding:

"My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions and some ugly truths. But it’s also filled with [a] major comeback, peace in my soul and grace that saved my life.”

It sounds like Kail and Chris both have a lot of healing to do.

We hope 2021 is the year they're able to make it happen.