Chloe Trautman Quits Siesta Key: "It Became Extremely Toxic"

Chloe Trautman is outta there, folks.

And she's leaving a bunch of bodies in her wake.

Figuratively speaking, that is.

Chloe Trautman

After fans noticed that the Siesta Key star was absent from the cast's recent trip to Palm Island in the Grenadines, Trautman jumped on Instagram to explain why.

In short, she has left the series.

And she's done so due to the attitude and behavior of those around her.

Wrote the MTV personality on social media this past Sunday, passing along a seemingly relevant quote:

“Let people be hungry for you. Be unavailable from time to time, you’re focusing on your s–t,” the quote read. 

key tweet

Trautman then added her own message below, slamming any speculation.

“I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she wrote.

“I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic.

"I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money."

Chloe Trautman Photo

Chloe, who was part of the original cast, did not call anyone out by name; nor did she provide many specifics.

But she did conclude ominously:

“You all will have clarity when the show airs.

"Now please stop spreading lies.”

siesta keysters

In photos shared over the weekend, Siesta Key mainstays Kelsey Owens, Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Garrett Miller and Amanda Miller were together on Palm Island.

Trautman was the only main cast member not in attendance.

As recently as this past November, Trautman expressed her excitement and gratitude about filming the upcoming season of the show.

Chloe Trautman Picture

She wrote back then:

"I'm so grateful to of started filming Season 4 of @siestakey! I can't wait for all of you to see the journey I'm on.

"I hope I make you all proud and if I inspire a few of you along the way -- that would just be the cherry on top.

"Remember, it's your story. So feel free to hit me with a plot twist whenever you want. YOU are in control of your own life. The power to change and evolve is already inside your HEART, you just have to make the conscious decision to do the work and put in the effort.

"I promise, it's worth it. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH! We couldn't do it without all of you, so truly THANK YOU."

key cast members

Production on season 4 of Siesta Key got underway in Florida last fall.

It was announced that the cast would later move to an international private resort to film the majority of the season amid the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Chloe also posted a quote to Instagram that many assumed was about her exit from Siesta Key.

“Giving up is quitting something you love because of external feedback," it read.

"Evolving is choosing something else because your energy has moved.”

