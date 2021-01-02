Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Sex of 2nd Child: What Is It?!?

Cheyenne Floyd has another piece of exciting news to share.

About two weeks after sharing with the world that she was pregnant with her second child, the Teen Mom OG star revealed something important about the baby-to-be:

His/her gender!

Are you ready to learn whether Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis will be welcoming a son or a daughter?

Are you certain? Okay, here we go, readers...

“I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated,” the 28-year old posted via Instagram on Friday, January 1.

Chyenne is already mother to a three-year old girl named Ryder, who she shares with ex-lover Cory Wharton.

“Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister," added Floyd to open 2021 on social media.

She wrote these words alongside clips from her and Davis' gender reveal party, concluding as follows:

"Mommy and daddy love you & can’t wait to meet you.

"The full video on YouTube!”

The full video features a whole bunch of peopel celebrating Floyd and Davis and their forthcoming boy.

As a result, giving the COVID-19 pandemic that isn't going away any time soon, the pregnant reality star noted that everyone in attendance “quarantined and was tested 3-4 times before attending our gender reveal to make sure we were being as safe as possible.”

That is good to know.

Safety first. Always.

Floyd, meanwhiile, teased their announcement a day before making it, writing on Instagram:

“2020 has been a hell of a year, one that we will not forget. It has been filled with so many ups and downs.

"I am ready to take on 2021 with new energy and a positive spirit. This year God blessed me in ways I could have never imagined. I’m honored to be a mommy for the second time!

"We are excited to share with you what we are having!"

Following weeks of rumors about the state of herr womb, Floyd shared her pregnancy news last month.

“We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents,” she wrote via Instagram on December 17.

“We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible.

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning.

"Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way."

Teen Mom OG returns with brand new episodes on January 26.

Check out the trailer below for a look at what Floyd and her co-stars will be up to in the new year: