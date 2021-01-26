Chelsea Houska Welcomes 4th Child! See the First Photo!

She's here.

And she's perfect.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chelsea Houska came out and made an announcement on Instagram that was both cute, unique and miraculous:

She's a mother! For the fourth time!

The former reality star - who confirmed late last year that she's done with Teen Mom 2 - shared both a photograph of her newborn online and also revealed the little one's name.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night,” wrote the 29-year old as a caption to the following snapshot of her daughter, Walker June.

Talk about an adorable debut, right?!?

Chelsea welcomed her 11-year old daughter, Aubree, back in the day with Adam Lind.

Houska's ex has very little contact with this child, however, who lives with Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer.

DeBoer and Houska are also parents themselves to three-year old Watson, two-year old Layne and now their brand new addition, Walker.

The popular couple told followers in August that they were expecting their third child together.

“One more DeBoer!” Houska wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “Coming early 2021.”

DeBoer added a post of his own back then, penning on his own social media account:

“The Grand Finale (we think.) Baby No. 4.”

All these months later, now that Walker is actually here, Cole wrote in celebration:

“Blessed with another little Angel!” Cole wrote on his Instagram, adding for all to see:

“Our sweet baby girl Walker June DeBoer Stole my heart immediately!"

"I love you @chelseahouska."

Houska has kept her many followers well apprised of her pregnancy journey ever since alerting them to her status in August.

"I’m so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away,” Chelsea gushed on her Instagram Stories on August 6.

“But anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys."

"It seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you.”\

These same fans will need to keep track of Chelsea and her loved ones somewhere aside from MTV going forward, though.

Houska told Teen Mom 2 viewers just this month that she was leaving the program, but she passed along that same information first back in November.

At the time, this is what she wrote on Instagram, along with the sweet family picture below:

After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.

We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!

What will Chelsea do now that she won't be a cast member any longer?

She'll rest her painful vagina, for starters.

But it also sounds like she has plenty of business endeavors either in the works or already up and running.

The star just launched her new home good line, Aubree Says, for example.

As for whether she'll ever give birth again?

It doesn't sound that way..

"This little babe will probably complete the fam!" Houska said last year.

"I mean, I’m 98.5% sure but maybe we’ll get a wild hair in like 5 years, who knows!" the pride of the great state of South Dakota added.

Fair enough. We'll never say never in that case.

But we will say the following, with all of our hearts:

Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole!

Your daughter is soooooooooooo cute!