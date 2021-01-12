Chelsea Houska: Teen Mom 2 Was Bad for My Mental Health!

Chelsea Houska has no regrets.

But she does have a further explanation.

In the wake of Houska informing the world that she's leaving Teen Mom 2, the veteran cast member has taken to Instagram in order to reiterate the basis for her decision.

"I respect myself enough to walk away from situations that no longer bring me peace," Houska wrote on her social media account, viia a daily affirmation, continuing as follows:

"I love myself enough to stand up for myself when it is needed. I deserve love, compassion, and respect.

"I happily walk away from situations that are not healthy for me. It is okay to move on from people who are not good for me."

Yes, it most definitely is. However...

... we're now forced to wonder and ask:

People who are not good for her?!?

About whom is Houska talking here?

She had not made any previous comments about any of her co-stars and had not previously hinted that they might be to blame for her departure.

Last Tuesday, Houska shared her shocking news on on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, telling host Dr. Drew and colleagues Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline that she was outta there.

Lowry, who has starred alongside Houska since the very first episode of the program, acknowledged their shared history in her on-air response.

"I do think it's gonna be a little bit weird of a dynamic without her because we've been doing this together for 10 years," Lowry said.

"But I'm really excited to see what opportunities she has kind of once she moves on from this."

DeJesus, meanwhile replied to Chelsea's announcement by saying "more power to you. Good luck on your journey with you and your family. I wish you nothing but the best."

Doesn't sound like any hard feelings between these two, right?

Messer referred to Houska's decision as "bittersweet," but also wished Chelsea and husband Cole "nothing but the best."

And then Cline? She said she "totally" understood Chelsea wanting to take a step back from reality television.

Houska, of course, is expecting her fourth baby.

The little girl is due very soon, too!

Based on her initial departurer confirmation, Houska made it sound like she needs a break from filming to focus on this impending newborn.

But that she would likely returrn to the small screen at some point.

This is what Houska wrote on November 10:

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years.

After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.

We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!

More recently, Chelsea left a note of gratitude on Instagram and also sent a message to women in similiar situations.

"I want to thank you all for watching my story, supporting me, and rooting for me the last 11 years," wrote the star in late December, concluding:

"I am proud of my full story that I was able to share....and to all the single mamas out there, or to those of you feeling stuck in a bad relationship...

"I’m rooting for you, too you got this."