Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Photos: Welcome to the World, Walker!

Chelsea Houska is celebrating the life she and her husband have built.

And she's doing so by celebrating the brand new life that she and this same husband have brought into the world.

This brand new life is pretty darn cute and precious, too, we must admit!

The now-former Teen Mom 2 star announced to the world on Tuesday that she's a mother for the fourth time, confirming the arrival of a daughter as follows:

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night."

The 29-year old added that the addition to her immediate family is named Walker June.

As you can see above and directly below, via a fresh pair of snaphots posted by Houska, Walker really is quite the looker!

"What a life we have built @coledeboer," wrote Chelsea as a very simple, beautiful and telling caption to the images.

Those close to Houska chimed in on her latest blessing, as well.

“Congrats again. So happy for y’all,” Kailyn Lowry commented on the selfie, while DeBoer wrote that he was “beyond grateful.”

Walker joins siblings Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2, under Chelsea's care; the former of whom Chelsea shares with her troubled ex, Adam Lind.

Prior to announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 to focus on other adventures late last year, the co-founder of Aubree Says opened up about her expanding family.

As she explained to E! News, this pregnancy was different from all the others.

"I thought I was a pro," Chelsea said back in September 2020.

"I thought, ‘Ok, I've had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like' but this one has definitely been different. I'm definitely more sick. I have acne. I've never had that before during my pregnancy.

"This one is definitely throwing me for a loop."

Now, of course, Houska doesn't need to worry about that.

She has said she's, like, 95% sure that she and Cole are done having kids... but you never know.

For his part, though, DeBoer wrote "“The Grand Finale. Baby No. 4! (We think)" upon confirming last summer that he and his famous wife were expecting again.

Three months later, Houska wrote on Instagram that she was leaving the franchise.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," explained Chelsea in November.

'We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

"We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Houska went on to write that she was “proud” to have shared her story, adding:

“Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way."

Houska's final Teen Mom 2 appearance aired just a couple weeks ago.

What will she do with all this free time on her hands moving forward?

Change diapers. Try to get some sleep. And keep a tiny human alive as best she can, we'd imagine.