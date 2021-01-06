Chelsea Houska Quits Teen Mom 2: How Did Her Co-Stars React?

Chelsea Houska made it official on Tuesday night.

On air, at least.

Several weeks after confirming via Instagram that she was leaving Teen Mom 2, the veteran cast member broke the news during the latest reunion special, which was taped in late 2020.

"This is gonna be my final season, my final reunion and it is definitely bittersweet," Chelsea said during the virtual reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She added:

"It's weird that the last one is here like this and we're not all together."

According to reports at the time Houska confirmed her departure in November, she didn't tell any of her co-stars about her plans until this exact moment during the taping.

As for why the reality star decided to step away from the franchise?

"I feel like watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach," she explained.

"It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter and I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time."

Houska is due any week now with that fourth kid.

Like we said... Houska's long-time colleagues had no idea this announcement was coming, resulting in some candid responses on the special.

Kailyn Lowry, who has starred alongside Houska since the very first episode of the series, acknowledged their shared history, for example.

"I do think it's gonna be a little bit weird of a dynamic without her because we've been doing this together for 10 years," she said.

"But I'm really excited to see what opportunities she has kind of once she moves on from this."

Briana DeJesus replied to Chelsea's news by saying:

"More power to you. Good luck on your journey with you and your family. I wish you nothing but the best."

She didn't seem that moved or affected by the decision.

Leah Messer added she wasn't "expecting" Chelsea's departure.

"It's sad," she said.

"It's definitely bittersweet, but I think that Chelsea and her family get to make the best decision for their family at the end of the day and I wish them nothing but the best."

Meanwhile, Jade Cline admitted she was "really surprised, expounding as follows:

"Honestly, I didn't expect it, especially since she's having a new baby and stuff.

"It seemed like there was a lot of stuff going on, but I totally understand wanting to step back from the reality TV world."

Oddly enough, Dr. Drew Pinsky had the most extreme reaction to Chelsea's news.

The dangerous doctor says he was "pissed and sad," asking of Houska:

“My question is -- and I have a mix of emotions and I’m sort of keeping a lid on them at the moment -- but why?!?

"Why you doing this?”

Well, Chelsea did sort of explain last year on her social media account.

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she wrote, speaking on behalf of her husband in November.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"