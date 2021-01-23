Catelynn Lowell Reveals Rift Between Teen Mom Cast Members: Does Everyone Hate Each Other?!

Teen Mom has been around for many, many years.

Just over 11 years now, to be exact.

The cast has been changed up a little bit -- Farrah Abraham left the show a few years ago, and Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee have joined.

But Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood have been around since the very beginning.

From what we've seen on the show and on social media, they seem pretty tight, don't they?

They've taken vacations together, and they've traveled to be with each other during tough times.

Remember when Maci flew out to Arizona to visit Catelynn when she was at the treatment center, or when everyone went up to Indiana after Amber was arrested for assaulting Andrew Glennon?

Catelynn had even been to Indiana before that to talk to Amber about the postpartum depression she experienced after giving birth to her son, James.

Some fans believe that all of these aren't examples of the girls actually being there for each other, but really just examples of MTV trying to set up special moments.

And judging by a new interview from Catelynn, those fans may be right.

OK, so last month, Cate revealed that she'd recently had a miscarriage.

It was terrible news, but she seemed to be coping well with the loss.

But that was likely because of the therapy she's received and not because of the support of her old Teen Mom pals.

As she told Us Weekly, "Cheyenne is the only one that ever reached out to me."

"She was like, 'I'm so sorry. How are you doing? I'm here to talk,' and we would message back and forth," she said.

"For her just to ask, 'Are you OK?', I was like, 'Wow.'"

"I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing," she added.

Isn't that interesting, that the cast member Cate has known the shortest amount of time was the only one to reach out to her?

It's not even like Cheyenne went through some massive effort either, she just messaged her and offered her condolences -- something that would have taken Maci and Amber, who have known Cate for over a decade, seconds.

It's a little disappointing to hear that they couldn't have taken the time to do that, especially when Catelynn became suicidal after her last miscarriage.

In the interview, she admitted that it did "bug" her that she didn't hear from the other girls because "I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they're going through things."

"I try to be there," she said, "but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do."

That sounds a little catty, but it's understandable -- again, it would have taken a few seconds for the other girls to just send her a "sorry for your loss" test, and that sounds like it would have meant a lot to her.

Do you think she has a right to be upset?