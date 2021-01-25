Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra: We Want to ADOPT Our Fourth Kid!

Back in December, Teen Mom OG fans were stunned by the news that Catelynn Lowell had suffered a miscarriage.

Both Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra have since spoken about the intense grief they suffered as a result of the loss.

While it's clear that Catelynn and Tyler are still in a great deal of pain, they now say they're looking ahead, and they're ready to reveal their plans for the future of their family.

Speaking with the PopCulture.com website, Catelynn went into painful detail with regard to the feelings she experienced during her most recent pregnancy.

"I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman, when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful," Lowell said.

And while her miscarriage -- the second that she's experienced in her young life -- was admittedly very painful, she says the recent work she's done on improving her mental health has paid off.

"My mental health work really stepped up to the plate," Lowell said.

"I think I could just tell a big difference," she told PopCulture.

"The first miscarriage that I had really overcame me — my anxiety was in high gear and wouldn’t leave for weeks."

Catelynn said she felt compelled to share her experience because she feels it might be "good for women to know they're not alone" with regard to the painful and isolating experience of a miscarriage.

"Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it’s something we should talk about more," she said.

Lowell reiterated that she and Baltierra "definitely do want to have one more child," but added that "it’s up to the universe."

Asked by Us Weekly if she and Tyler would ever consider adoption, Catelynn said that she and Tyler have already considered the possibility.

“We have discussed it,” she told the tabloid.

“Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

From there, Catelynn stated again that she and Tyler definitely "do want to have one more child," but noted "that it will be [their] last child.”

“It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time," she added.

"I don’t know when that will be.”

Of course, none of us really knows what lies ahead, but it sounds like Catelynn and Tyler are ready for whatever is in store!