Cassie Randolph's Boyfriend Blasts Colton Underwood as "Creep" In New Song

by at .  Updated at .

Well, a new season of The Bachelor is upon us, and with it, the hope that the couple who stands alone in the finale can beat the odds and forge a successful, lasting marriage together.

It's happened in the past, of course.

But sadly, more often, Bachelor Nation couples wind up breaking up under tumultuous circumstances.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Social Media

Take Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, for example.

As you may recall, Cassie received Colton's final rose at the conclusion of his season, and though they never made any plans to marry, they seemed perfectly content as a couple.

When Underwood and Randolph broke up, at first, it seemed that they parted ways on amicable terms.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood on ABC

Shortly thereafter, however, we learned that was far from the case.

Cassie was granted a restraining order against Colton after alleging that he stalked and harassed her in the wake of their split.

The details of her court filing stunned fans who were introduced to Colton as a genial and somewhat shy virgin during his time on the air.

Colton and Cassie Pic

Cassie alleged that Colton showed up at her house unannounced several times.

She told the court that he was so mad with jealousy and so obsessed with her whereabouts that he planted a tracking device on the underside of her car.

Colton has denied the allegations, and the drama has mostly subsided, as he's adhered to the terms of the restraining order.

Brighton Reinhardt Pic

But now, the controversy is being dragged back into the daylight by Cassie's new boyfriend, a singer-songwriter named Brighton Reinhardt.

Earlier this week, Reinhardt released a new song entitled "Creep."

Bachelor fans who have listened to the track have concluded that it was inspired by Colton, and based on the lyrics, it's easy to see how they might have gotten that impression.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Throwback

“God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine," Reinhardt sings.

While some of Cassie's fans praised Brighton for his no-nonsense lyrics, the song was generally not well-received.

Many accused the singer of exploiting Cassie's drama in order to call attention to his fledgling music career.

Brighton Reinhardt Photo

“Even if you are her new boyfriend, you should not write that song about her ex,” one person commented.

“Nice way to draw some attention to your unsuccessful music career," another added."

”Alexa, play ‘I like to shade my girlfriend’s ex!’” a third chimed in.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in Summer

Brighton is likely under the impression that he's doing something noble by lashing out at his new girlfriend's ex.

And given Colton's shady behavior, that might be the case in different circumstances.

As it is, however, Reinhardt is an aspriring celebrity who's dating someone much more famous than himself.

Colton Underwood: The Bachelor Taught Me That I'm NOT Gay and Hannah Brown Is CRAZY!
Start Gallery

So his attempt at starting a feud with Colton comes off not only as petty but opportunistic.

There's a good chance that Cassie -- who has not yet commented on the situation -- views this publicity stunt would serve as a major red flag.

In fact, she might take it as evidence that Brighton is with her ... for the wrong reasons.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Photos

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Social Media
Colton and Cassie Pic
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood on ABC
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Throwback
Colton Underwood on His Insta
Colton Underwood and Cassie Throwback

Colton Underwood Videos

Hannah Gets Dumped
Hannah Gets Dumped
Cassie Randolph: I'm Trading in that Fugly Ring Colton Got
Cassie Randolph: I'm Trading in that Fugly Ring Colton Got
The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: F--k It, I'm Done!
The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: F--k It, I'm Done!