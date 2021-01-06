Candace Cameron Bure Sends Message to Christmas Card Haters

Candace Cameron Bure was full of the holiday spirit late last year.

Alas, some of her followers on social media were not.

And the Fuller House star is now here to say something about that.

To close out 2020, the veteran actress posted a family photo over the weekend that featured her, her husband and their three adult children.

No big deal, right?

Nice and normal and sweet and loving, right?

Nope. Wrong, apparently, based on what some folks out there have said about the seemingly innocent picture below.

"Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I'm praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind," the caption read.

"With God, all things are possible," it concluded.

In response, a bunch of comments came flooding in... including a few that were critical of the snapshot, pointing out, for example, that Candace's son Lev and daughter Natasha are not smiling.

The nerve, you know?!?

"Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don't like about it or can make fun of," Cameron Bure wrote in reply to these trolls, telling them:

"Do better than that. Please."

She wasn't done clapping back, however.

Not by a long and angry shot.

The actress also took the haters to task in a post on her official Facebook account, writing "there were so many unkind comments" and continuing:

"Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking?

"Our physical appearance and facial expressions?

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo.

"Shame on you."

Pretty well said.

The sitcom star added that it didn't matter how old the commenters were because "rude is rude" and she urged her followers to "Be better than that."

In conclusion?

P.S. Please don't tell me to ignore the 'haters.' There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, 'with love.'

Umm... that's not love. That's rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.