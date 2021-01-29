Brittany Galvin: What the Heck, You Guys? I'm Not an Escort!

Brittany Galvin made her presence immediately felt on The Bachelor this week.

Not necessarily through her own words or actions, either.

As one of the five new women introduced to lead Matt James, Galvin was a bit outspoken on the latest episode of the ABC competition, yes.

But she also led headlines the next day because she was accused of being an escort.

Yes, the rumor going around is that Brittany Galvin is an escort. For real.

"She is entertaining men for money," fellow suitor Anna said on air, explaining that she knew this because both she and Galvin hail from Chicago.

Added Anna:

"There is a rumor that because she knows all the rich men in Chicago, Brittany may be an escort. She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men."

That's quite the accusation, and it was not backed up by any evidence. Of any kind.

On Thursday, January 28, meanwhile, Galvin went hard the allegations via her Instagram Stories -- while also defending those who do work as escorts.

“It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others?” the 23-year old model wrote.

“Jealousy and hate really come out when others are doing better in life but why? Focus on yourself, and if you’re not happy with where you’re at then work on yourself!”

Galvin did not flat-out deny the whole escort thing right off the bat, as you can see.

But then she wrote:

“I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down.

"Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!”

Galvin did not jump online immediately after Monday's episode of The Bachelor aired.

She then thought about it, though, and felt a need to respond.

“If this happened to me in the real world, I’d brush it off because I know my truth," explained Galvin.

"But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships?"

Galvin didn't drag Anna too strongly due to the escort claim, however.

“Lastly, yes it was a sh–ty thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it,” the reality star concluded.

“Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want.

"We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”

The issue of bullying on- and off-screen has, unfortunately, been at the center of The Bachelor this season.

And it hasn't been limited to Brittany.

Take Victoria Larson, for example, who has openly trashed one contestant after another on air.

What do producers have to say about that?

“You can’t have people who are not going to do really anything and will just be wallflowers,” ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety in response to complaints over this cruelty.

“I’m not saying the show is made purely to stir up drama, but certainly a strong personality like [Victoria] is good.

"And look, Matt has said that is something that he is attracted to - a woman who is her own woman and who is strong-willed - so you can’t argue that Victoria is not that.”

We have to give Mills credit where it's due.

The mental gymnastics routine he just performed to basically champion bullying was pretty impressive. Stay nimble!