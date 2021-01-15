Brielle Biermann Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Quarantine; Kim Zolciak Super "Stressed"

Just last week, things were business as usual for longtime reality star and influencer Kim Zolciak.

She's a mom, a reality star, a businesswoman. She used Instagram to brag about how hot Brielle is.

Now, she is striking a more serious tone and expressing that she is genuinely worried.

Brielle, her firstborn, has COVID-19.

The 42-year-old mother of six took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 13 to speak about how on edge she has been since Brielle's diagnosis.

“I really haven’t been drinking my wine, which you guys know that I love my wine,” Kim confessed to her followers.

She did add that this "[went] out the window” after she received a special case of Bloom wine ... and grappling with Brielle getting COVID-19.

“With Brielle having COVID, that’s had me very stressed too,” Kim expressed to her followers.

“But I was just like, you know what?" she shared. "Wine during this quarantine, it’s like, wine for lunch, have a glass for dinner."

Continuing to relate her coping strategy, Kim said: "So, anyways, I guess tonight I’m drinking wine."

"Who’s with me?”

We imagine there will be more than a few takers out there.

Brielle has also opened up to fans about her experience. That in and of itself is a good thing, and a positive sign for her.

After all, the very worst COVID patients often struggle to communicate at all, battling breathing troubles and severe fatigue.

Meanwhile, Brielle on Wednesday shared that she has been quarantining in her family's salon, away from the rest of them.

“I’ve been beyond bored, for real,” Brielle confessed to her fans, even asking for recommendations on what to watch.

(She only listed Netflix and Hulu ... are we to believe that the Biermann household somehow doesn't have Amazon Prime or HBO Max or Disney+ ... or was Brielle just tired and keeping her message short? That's a discussion for another time, we suppose.)

“I’ve had COVID (still recovering but I’m doing good today!!)," Brielle shared.

She actually shared that she suspects that she may have had it for nearly two weeks, although she did not elaborate beyond that.

It is unclear if she suspects this because she had mild symptoms and thought that she had a simple cold or flu starting, well, around the start of the New Year.

Alternatively, she may have been put at risk of exposure through no fault of her own and learned about it only after the fact.

How many of us, over the past 10 months, have had to shop or walk near someone who coughs or sneezes?

Are we always aware of it? Have we remembered to mark the date to see if we developed symptoms?

Possibly, but it's difficult to track every possible exposure in one's life, particularly with a disease like this.

Brielle also gave a shout-out to Kroy, her stepfather, for hand-delivering all of her various necessities.

That means clothing, skincare products, towels, and more.

Kim, however, was the one who prepared cookies and milk and delivered them to her daughter - behind a closed door, of course.

Wine jokes aside, Kim has confided, understandably, that she is extremely worried about her child going through this.

Hopefully, that stress is short-lived as Bri turns the corner and feels like her old, smoking-hot self again.

As for how she ended up in this position?

Some wonder how Brielle could have been exposed if she is taking precautions. She's not a COVID denier by any means.

Notably, she admirably used her social platform to promote social distancing and other COVID guidelines last summer.

But the truth is that there are always essential activities.

COVID precautions are about risk mitigation. It's hard to ever know you're fully safe, unless you literally do nothing at all.

Even contact-free delivery of food and medicine, which is not always possible for everyone, carries some risks of exposure.

We wish Brielle a speedy and full recovery.