Briana DeJesus: Javi Marroquin Is Such a Douche For Cheating on Lauren Comeau!

Back in October, we learned that Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with Kailyn Lowry in a gas station parking lot.

The story was already pretty gross -- especially considering Javi was engaged to Lauren Comeau at the time -- but this week we found it was only the tip of the iceberg.

According to Lauren, for the entire time that she was engaged to Javi, he was carrying on an affair with Kail.

Javi has denied the rumors, while Kail has responded by going radio silent.

She's deleted her Twitter, and she hasn't posted on Instagram in several days.

Many have taken this as a tacit admission of guilt, but it's possible that Lowry just doesn't want to be hammered by haters who don't know the full story.

Meanwhile, those who have long been critical of Javi and Kail are having a field day with this latest development.

Briana DeJesus, for example, has clashed with both castmates over the years, and she was quick to take advantage of her moral high ground.

“Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family," DeJesus tweeted.

"Thank god I dodged that bullet lol f–k datttttt,” she continued.

As you probably recall, Briana dated Javi herself shortly after she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2.

She and Kail have been at odds ever since.

DeJesus' comments come in response to Comeau's claim that Javi's cheating left her stranded, raising a baby by herself, in a state where she has no support system.

(Lauren is originally from Maine, and she moved to Delaware to be with Javi.)

“I’ve always known people have been against me and Javi, people have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship and now that it’s finally here, it’s just like, where did those three years go?" Comeau said in her video.

"People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here [in Delaware] with no family or friends."

Briana has since deleted her tweet, but our guess is that her feelings toward Kail and Javi haven't changed in the slightest.

And while Kail has chosen to bury her head in the sand, Javi has decided to speak out in his own defense, a move he's probably coming to regret.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi wrote on Instagram this week.

“My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Obviously, there's more to this story, and we don't know with 100 percent certainty that Kail and Javi have been having an affair.

But the fact is, Kail's reaction screams "guilty," and it's looking more and more as though Lauren has the truth on her side.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.