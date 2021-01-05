Briana DeJesus: I'm Getting Death Threats Because of Devoin Austin!

At one time or another, all of the stars of the Teen Mom universe have experienced some sort of baby daddy drama.

But perhaps none of them have endured as much BS at the hands of their exes as Briana DeJesus.

You may have thought the awfulness peaked when DeJesus contracted an STD from Luis Hernandez ...

... But wait until you hear about the latest nonsense involving her other baby daddy, Devoin Austin.

Things between Briana and Devoin have been tense for a while now.

The tension started last month when Briana gave her new boyfriend an AK-47 for Christmas, a present that Devoin understandably took issue with.

After all, he has a daughter with Bri, and young children and assault rifles under the same roof is sort of a recipe for disaster.

Anyway, Devoin soon exacted a weird sort of revenge on his ex by "accidentally" leaking her phone number during one of his Instagram Live sessions.

Just about every Teen Mom has an army of haters out there, and it seems Briana's took advantage of this new information by harassing her with abusive calls and texts.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports, a follower asked Devoin about the leak during a recent Instagram Q&A.

And to say he was unapologetic would be putting it very mildly.

“I didn’t do it on purpose but at the same time, OH WELL,” he replied.

“She for ONCE felt my pain."

From there, Devoin complained about the treatment he allegedly endures on a daily basis due to his wife's reality TV stardom.

“I had people come up to me at my job,” he said.

“F--k a text. People send my IG 100s of messages bashing me on INCORRECT information," Austin continued.

"So her having a little hectic 3 hours is whatever to me!”

Not surprisingly, Briana was quick to respond, pointing out that she dealt with much more than three hours of inconvenience as a result of Devoin's "unintentional" prank.

"I get hate mail every day, I get tons of [messages] bashing me,” she wrote.

“I have gotten people bash me in public. I get death threats. I get judged. People are cruel out there.”

Briana added that such treatment is nothing new to her, and she's been enduring various forms of harassment for as long as she's been on television.

“I live in a neighborhood where people hate me,” she wrote.

"I learn to zone it out. Just because I carry it well doesn’t mean it’s not heavy," DeJesus continued.

“I [live] it every day,” she wrote. “Even if you don’t do anything wrong, being known and being on TV, you’ll still get judged so please.”

This incident is the latest in a long line of strange conflicts involving Briana and Devoin.

The most recent occurred just last week, when Teen Mom 2 fans accused Briana's mom, Roxanne DeJesus, of using a racial slur in reference to Devoin.

Interestingly, on that occasion, Devoin defended Roxy.

“Roxy always been nice to me,” Devoin wrote.

“On and OFF camera. Once again. It’s her daughter we dealing with. I expect her to go to war for her!”

Frankly, at this point, don't know who to believe.

Maybe Briana and Devoin belong together.