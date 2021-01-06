Blake Shelton Romanticizes Poverty in New Song, Gets TRASHED by Own Fans

2020 was so chaotic that some people have already forgotten major events.

It was just a few months ago that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally became engaged after literal years of hype.

They both still have their music careers and both recently came out with new music.

But Blake's latest song is getting hammered hard for being outrageously tone deaf.

Country music may not be a notoriously disliked genre, but a few decades ago, Country songs had a very different vibe.

For years, Country was home to ballads about real poverty -- not pricey trucks that symbolize rural lifestyles.

Blake Shelton's new song, "Minimum Wage," may sound like it has the potential to tap into those blue collar roots -- but the reality is disappointing.

"Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," Blake croons in his new song.

"You can make a one bedroom apartment," he sings at another point, "feel like a house up on the hill."

The song is said to be an ode to Gwen Stefani and their five-year relationship. But it's not going over well, even with Blake's diehard fans.

The economy has been in shambles for years, following decades of wage stagnation.

Rent prices are high, housing prices are higher, and the cost of living has continued to rise.

That nightmarish level of economic inequality between generations was already a huge problem before the pandemic.

When COVID-19 first began to rage across our nation, he economic impact was rapid and agonizing.

Lockdowns were put into place, but in many cases, too slowly, and enforcement was inconsistent -- and none of them lasted as long as they would have with federal support.

Instead of paying people adequately to stay home, the federal government and several state governments opted to politicize the pandemic ... creating needless suffering and death.

The result? People are struggling now more than ever, with many Americans still out of work because their jobs cannot safely open.

There is also less demand for many businesses, as there are only so many daredevils willing to play Russian roulette with their lives by eating or drinking at restaurants.

People are suffering ... and they truly do not want to hear millionaires singing about imaginary poverty.

By the way, pandemic aside, a one bedroom apartment goes for about $800 a month in most cities, and that's not counting major cities where the prices are much higher.

Federal minimum wage is an insulting $7.25, meaning that -- ignoring everything else -- a worker would need to labor for 111 hours in order to make enough to pay rent.

That is nearly three weeks of full time employment just to keep a roof over one's head. It is an untenable situation.

Blake Shelton has an estimated net worth of about $100 million.

It's no wonder that, in his fantasy, a minimum wage income can magically afford a one-bedroom apartment.

But fans are taking to social media to make it clear that they find his romanticization of abject poverty to be nothing short of painful.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani -- worth considerably more, at about $150 million -- released her own recent video.

Her video however featured mostly different versions of her, as she visibly reconciled her varying images over the years.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" featured masks, Zoom conferences, and other nods to our new reality without claiming that she, a 9-figure millionaire, is suffering in the same way as the average American.

Did you know that, when the minimum wage was first established, the goal was that any full-time worker should be able to support a family and afford a home by working 40 hours a week?

Instead, very calculated bad actors in the political arena have spent decades trying to rebrand minimum wage as some sort of half-payment allowance for affluent teens at their summer jobs.

The vast majority of minimum wage workers are adults. More than one-third of them are 40 years old or older. Nobody wants to hear Blake use their struggle to be horny about Gwen.