Armie Hammer's Wife: I Can't Believe I Married a Cannibal!

By now, you've probably heard about the numerous scandals involving actor Armie Hammer.

And if not, boy, are you in for some fresh nightmare fuel!

Even though Armie has been married to Elizabeth Chambers for the past ten years, it seems that for the most of that time, he's been in the habit of sneaking out and having other women for dinner.

Yes, Hammer is a cannibal -- or at least he really, really loves the idea of being a cannibal.

His troubles began when a Twitter user leaked DMs she'd received from Armie in which he fantasized about eating her flesh, cutting her toes off, and other activities that sound like they were ripped from a Penthouse letter written by Jeffrey Dahmer.

If that had been the end of it we would've all made a bunch of jokes about the guy being named after his favorite cut of meat, and that would be the end of it.

But instead, leaked DMs prompted a tidal wave of bad press and shocking allegations against Hammer.

The woman he dated most recently accused Armie of emotional abuse.

A second round of leaked content from Hammer's private Instagram page saw the actor boasting about his drug use and falsely claiming to have had sex with the beauty queen who holds the title of Ms. Cayman Islands.

Needless to say, all of this came as quite a shock to the father of Armie's two children.

Granted, Hammer and Chambers have been separated since July, and they're currently ironing out the terms of a divorce.

But a lot of this behavior predates their separation, and now Chambers has to decide if she can trust this man around her children.

“Elizabeth was horrified and shocked,” a source closer to the situation tells Us Weekly.

“She’s living in a nightmare," the insider continues.

“[She] doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore,” the source tells Us.

Elizabeth reportedly wants to ensure that her ex receives whatever kind of help he needs, but she's unsure of how to proceed.

“She wants to help Armie get help but can’t do it on her own," says the insider.

A second source says Chambers wants to make clear that she “did not know about any of these women” and had no idea of her estranged husband's bizarre fetishes.

Hammer, meanwhile, has issued two statements with promises of more clarification to come.

In the first, he slammed the cannibalism claims as "bullsh-t" and vowed to clear his name.

In the second, he took responsibility for the "Ms. Cayman Island" post and apologized to the woman who actually holds the title.

“I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused,” he said in a statement to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, January 17.

“My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman [Mariah Tibbetts], who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he concluded.