Armie Hammer's Ex Claims He Carved His Initials Into Her Flesh, Fantasized About Eating Her

It seems that not a day goes by without a new revelation about the strange, scary life of Armie Hammer.

And most of them have to do with the actor's abusive behavior toward the women he's dated.

Hammer's downfall began when a former mistress alleged that his cannibalism fetish led him to send her bizarre, threatening messages during their brief fling.

In the weeks since, several more women have come forward with accounts of odd encounters with Hammer that range from mildly unsettling to deeply disturbing.

Shortly after the his first victim came forward, several other women went public with tales of alleged abuse that Hammer attempted to disguise as a harmless sexual fetish.

Fashion designer Courtney Vucekovich claimed that Hammer ruined her life.

Just yesterday, the actor was accused of posting nude photos of reality star Erika Jayne without her consent.

Now, yet another alleged victim of Hammer's has come forward.

A 22-year-old college student named Paige Lorenz shared her story with Page Six today, and it's our responsibility to warn you in advance that many of the experiences she described might be intensely triggering to readers who have experienced in their own lives.

“He would cut off underwear or bras and use the knife and put it all over my body," Lorenz told the outlet.

“I kind of sat back and let it happen,” she added.

“I didn’t really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

The violent behavior didn't end there, of course.

Lorenz went on to say that Hammer prided himself on covering her with bruises.

“He wanted me to show them off and be proud of them,” she said.

“I said, ‘How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?’ He said, ‘That’s the point.’ I think it was a part of marking and branding.”

And Hammer's "branding" techniques became more extreme as the relationship continued:

“He would always tell me when he got back from the gym that he was bragging to his friends about carving an ‘A’ into me,” Lorenz said, adding that Hammer would show photos of her scars and bruises without her permission.

“I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up that I didn’t know about. I didn’t even know the photos existed or what they look like," she added.

"I don’t know if I was blindfolded.”

Lorenz went on to say that Hammer would “built up my trust to ease me into darker things.”

“He would compliment me and tell me things that would make me feel on top of the world,” she explained.

“The first time we met, he had me call him ‘Sir’ or ‘Daddy.’ It didn’t really alarm me. I was like, ‘This is different and this could be fun and an adventure,’ and I liked him.”

Paige said that Armie was in the habit of paying her compliments only when she followed his orders.

“[He] knew what he was doing and knew how to get me to do these things, he was smart about it," she said.

“He wanted me to be his sex slave. He was like, ‘You are so trainable.'”

Describing circumstances that are sadly common in abusive relationships, Lorenz went on to say that Hammer had a way of making his most frightening habits feel like part of a normal routine.

“There were red flags throughout the relationship. I guess I just put them to the side and he made me feel so confident at times," she told Page Six.

“He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship, but it wasn’t. This was way outside and beyond that," she continued.

She added that Hammer “enjoyed hurting women, but used BDSM as a mask for this.”

In keeping with the cannibalism fetish he pursued in other relationships, Hammer would openly fantasize about “consuming her” and at one point, he told her he wanted her to remove a rib to eat.

“I thought he was kidding. It didn’t register to me this was something he was serious about until he brought it up multiple times and seeing other women come out with the same thing. And then it was like, ‘Wow, this is really scary,'” she said.

“I was starting to feel what he had done and what he was doing to me. It takes a long time to really understand what happened and how someone manipulated you.”

Paige concluded by revealing that she was inspired to share her story after other victims of Hammer's came forward.

“The tough part of this is that consent is really complicated. Emotionally and psychologically you can be just as traumatized," she said.

"It’s disgusting that he coerces women into these situations. It’s dangerous.”

In response to the allegations against their client, Hammer's attorneys have issued the following statement:

“These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.