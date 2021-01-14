Armie Hammer Slams Cannibalism Claims: I Do NOT Want to Eat People!

Hollywood cheating scandals are a dime a dozen, and usually, the only thing that changes is the names of the principal players.

So in a way, you've gotta hand it to Armie Hammer for switching up the formula in such a memorable fashion.

But don't actually give him your hand -- or you might never see it again.

Yes, as you've likely heard by now, we learned this week that Armie has some very unusual kinks in the bedroom.

Specifically, Hammer has a cannibalism fetish that was revealed in a series of leaked DMs to the women with whom he allegedly cheated on his wife.

(He and Elizabeth Chambers separated in July of 2020 following 10 years of marriage.)

We should add that claims regarding Hammer's fantasies about grilling up human flesh are merely accusations at this point, and the actor now seems to be suggesting that the "evidence" -- those freaky leaked DMs -- is entirely bogus.

In light of the news, the father of two stepped away from an upcoming film project in which he would have co-starred with Jennifer Lopez.

However, while many took the move as an admission of guilt, Hammer followed up with a statement in which he claims that the allegations against him are completely false.

"I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie tells E! News in a statement.

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," he added.

"Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," Lionsgate said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, there's more bad news for Hammer as the Daily Mail has obtained footage that allegedly shows Hammer drinking while driving and licking a white, powdery substance off a friend's hand.

"Sh-t is getting weird," Hammer says in one clip.

That seems to be a dramatic understatement.

"He always liked to drink, do drugs, but never like this," one insider tells the Mail.

Responding to reports that Hammer's ex-wife is "shocked and sickened" by these recent reports, another source stated:

"Armie had a whole other side to him that she wasn’t aware of. Whether it was always there and he kept it hidden, or something happened that changed him completely, she doesn't know."

As for the DMs in which Hammer talks about cutting women's toes off and drinking their blood, it seems that fans desperately want them to be fake, but it's looking more and more like they're legit.

Some hope for the pro-Hammer folks appeared on Twitter Sunday, when the @houseofeffie account that posted the original allegations against Armie seemed to backpedal on those claims.

"Ok ok, I admit it. It's all fake," the user shared on Sunday, Jan. 10. "But it was funny wasn't it?"

Shortly thereafter, however, the user stated that that post was fraudulent and indicated that they stand by their original story.

"Crazy fans went so far as to fake a DM by me."

Further damaging Hammer's claim is the fact that Jessica Ciencin Henriquez -- who appears to have briefly dated Hammer over the summer -- stated that she believes the leaked DMs "are real."

"I'm seeing a lot of posts going around about how I am a man-hater and I would just like to clarify: Yes. I love women, I respect women... I stand by women, and I hate men who don't," she later added.

Something tells us there are more strange allegations about Hammer are soon to emege.

We'll continue to provide updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.