Ari Robinson, Worst Cooks in America Winner, Arrested for Murder of Daughter

Ari Robinson, the 29-year old South Carolina native who won the latest season of Worst Cookes in America, was charged with homicide by child abuse Tuesday in the death of a three-year-old girl.

Robinson's husband, Jerry was arrested for the same crime.

According to local police, the victim was named Victoria Rose Smith.

"Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do," Simpsonville police spokesman Justin Lee Campbell said in a statement.

"It is a sad day.

"You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken.

"For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers."

Authorities told TMZ this week that they responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim last Thursday, January 14.

The child was then pronounced dead after being transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Greenville County senior deputy coroner Kent Dill, meanwhile, says the toddler was a foster child living at the Robinson residenc, while Victoria implied on Instagram last year that she had adopted Victoria.

The accused appeared before a judge yesterday and were denied bond. They are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

"This Christmas, my family was given the best news ever!! We are growing our family by 3!!!" wrote Robinson on December 25 as a caption to the photo below.

"We were chosen by the agency and called by God to take in 3 precious siblings who will be joining our family soon!

"Not everyone is called to adopt, but when you are, God will let it be known and order each step in a way that only He can do! He is so amazing!

"If you’ve been following our adoption story, last month we had a failed match. It was heartbreaking."

She concluded in this now-eerie post:

"But one month later, we got news that God is blessing us with 3!! We are BEYOND excited!!!

"We can’t wait for this next adventure in life and to make new memories, laughs, and love as a family of 7!!

"Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours!"

Ari is a former middle school teacher and an aspiring comedian. She took home $25,000 for winning Worst Cooks in America just this past August.

“I wanted to win this so much for [my family], to give them a better life and things they never even imagined,” Robinson said on the Season 20 finale.

“This is going to change our lives forever.”

Ari shared her last video to her YouTube channel just five days ago.

Two weeks ago, she posted a video featuring three-year-old Victoria.

May the little girl rest in peace.