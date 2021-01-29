Angelina Pivarnick: JWoww Scares the Sh-t Out of Me!

Angelina Pivarnick doesn't show many different emotions on Jersey Shore.

In fact, she's kind of an emotional one-trick pony.

She gets pissed off -- like really, really pissed off -- but most of the time that's the only feeling she shares with the world.

On last night's episode of Jersey Shore, however, Angelina was afraid ... Angelina was very afraid.

And we're not talking about her anxiety over what sort of effect swampy water park water might have on her surgically-enhanced ass.

No, we're talking about Pivarnick's very understandable trepidation over her first face-to-face meeting with JWoww in nearly a year.

As you're probably aware, the castmates turned their backs on one another following the infamous bridesmaids' speech at Angelina's wedding.

And if you've been watching season of Shore, you know the entire thing has been building up to the conflict between JWoww and Angelina.

At this point, Jenni is like Jaws -- we caught a brief glimpse of her at the very beginning, and since then, it's just been hours of the townspeople whispering about how frightened they are.

On Thursay's episode, we still didn't get to see the long-awaited showdown between the rivals.

But hey, at least they're finally under the same roof. Baby steps, right?

There's been a lot of secrecy and Shakespearean plotting this season (if only Shakespeare characters wore jorts!), but when it came to the plan to get Angelina and Jenni in the same room, a giggling Ronnie just up and spilled the beans to Pivarnick during a pizza party.

"I don't like this," Angelina responded.

"If she comes in with no problems, that's fine, but I don't know. I don't know what she's gonna do. It's just concerning to me that she's unpredictable. Last time, there was almost bottles thrown."

"You have to be the bigger person," Ron told her while trying and horribly failing to calm her down in her room.

"She should be the bigger person! It’s draining for me to always be around the drama," Angelina shot back.

"She never admits her wrongs, ever. She's nuts. It's annoying. I'm never gonna deal with this again."

From there, Pivarnick went into full meltdown mode, screaming at Ronnie to "get away" from her while storming out of the room.

"I can't take it anymore, I'm not dealing with this!" she yelled, later breaking down in tears during a confessional segment.

Ya know, it's not every day that we side with Angeliners, but we're gonna go ahead and play devil's advocate for a moment here.

Did Pivarnick overreact to the wedding speech? Yeah, probably.

But when it comes to her Shore buddies, she's always being told to be the bigger person, to suck it up and apologize.

We can see how this situation might have been the last straw.

"The f---ing girl's unpredictable. It's been 11 years of back and forth and s— all the time," Angelina said of JWoww.

"This whole entire trip has been great until this point but this girl always tries to sabotage it. Always. I'm just over it, mentally. It's been 10 months. I don't even want to f—ing deal with this right now."

But whether she likes it or not, it's about to go down.

After weeks of waiting, Jenni finally arrived in Vegas on Thursday night's episode.

The guys planned a family sit-down so that everyone could hash things out, and it's anyone's guess how that will go.

They even surprised Angelina by flying her husband in for the occasion.

Of course, that could turn out to be a mistake in the end -- if JWoww feels ganged up, she might just attack ... and nobody wants that.