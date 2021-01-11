Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira: Is It Over? Already?!?

by at .

As loyal Jersey Shore fans know well, the wedding between Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira was viewed by the two people involved as a total failure.

Why?

Because Angelina's co-stars/bridesmaids used their reception toast to roast the heck out of their alleged friend.

To this day, Pivarnick laments what transpired and has said she might redo the whole wedding.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira

However, Angelina may need to focus less on their wedding these days -- and more on their actual marriage.

Why?

Because it may be fallen apart.

Heck, it may have already fallen apart.

Angelina Pivarnick on Her Gram

This is merre speculation, we should note.

But it's speculation that is now spreading like wildfire around the Internet... due to something Pivarnick just posted on Instagram.

"It’s only been 9 days into the new year and I’ve already learned a lot," Angelina wrote as a caption to the photo above, adding:

I commit to making this year the best one yet.

Onto bigger and better things. #growing #learning #betteringmyself #happiness #success #prosperity #newstart #positivity #nonegativity.

Angelina Pivarnick on New Season

Pivarnick did not provide any details beyond this message.

Astute observers have noticed two things, however:

  1. Less than a week earlier, Angelina posted a full-glam photo where she sat in a sexy all-black blazer and pant combo and wrote the caption "Keepin in Movin."
  2. She and her husband no longer folllow each other.

Is it still presumptuous to state this relationship is over? Yes.

But it's not willdly presumptuous, based on all we've taken note of and detailed above.

Chris Larangeira Photo

One follower, for example, expressed her curiosity to Reddit, asking;

"Angelina and Chris getting divorced? They stopped following each other and her two recent posts are suggesting moving on."

Others joined in on the sentinement, as one came right out and said:

"Lol I'm not surprised! Who would want to be married to someone who talks to them like they're dog s**t."

Angelina Is Glowing

Harsh, but... fair?

Perhaps.

Pivarnick and Larangeira got married in November of 2019.

As mentioned previously -- and as has been documented on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation -- drama erupted at the event when Angelina's three Jersey Shore stars made a speech that includes jokes at the bride's expens.

Jersey Shore Bridesmaids

Pivarnick was visibly peeved at the time and the crowd even booed.

She still hasn't gotten over it, which has led some MTV viewers to grow sick and tired of her whining.

“Angelina and editing is the reason this show is getting boring,” one critic wrote on Reddit in late December, piling on at the time as follows:

"Every time Angelina is present there is drama which is unnecessary. I hate both production and Angelina equally."

Angelina Pivarnick on the Gram

We've heard nothing about Angelina getting fired by producers.

But if there really are problems in her marriage?

And she really is let go by MTV?

Maybe she'll finally have some free time to focus on romance to see if it can be saved.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Angelina Pivarnick Biography

Jersey Shore's Angelina
Angelina Pivarnick is a star on Jersey Shore. She's also the outcast, having bailed on both seasons of the show to date. Frequently... More »
Birthplace
Staten Island, New York
Full Name
Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick Photos

Angelina Pivarnick on New Season
Angelina Pivarnick on Her Gram
Angelina Tells All
Angelina In Black and White
Angelina Is Glowing
Angelina In Vegas

Angelina Pivarnick Videos

Angelina Pivarnick to Jersey Shore Cast: I Ain't as Evil as Youse Guys Think!
Angelina Pivarnick to Jersey Shore Cast: I Ain't as Evil as Youse Guys Think!
JWoww: Angelina Pivarnick Deserved to Be Roasted at Her Wedding!
JWoww: Angelina Pivarnick Deserved to Be Roasted at Her Wedding!
Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?
Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?