Amelia Hamlin Thirst Traps Fans: No Clothes Required at Scott's House!

The relationship status of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin has gotten a lot of scrutiny for the past few months.

Their initial "friendship" claims didn't hold much water.

Eyes were popping over Amelia's latest underwear selfie, as the 19-year-old snapped a pic in a bathroom mirror.

But eagle-eyed fans recognize exactly where she was. Care to guess?

Amelia Gray Hamlin is mind-numbingly hot, and she knows it.

She wore Skims and Calvin Klein ... and only those two undergarments ... in a tantalizing mirror selfie that sent pulses racing.

She shared it on her Instagram Stories, as you can see here:

It is positively jaw-dropping, not unlike every single photo of Amelia.

But if you can tear your eyes away from the sight of Amelia flaunting her incredible body and divert your mind from the thought of an infinite corridor of mirror Amelias ...

... Take a look at that bathroom. It's nice, right? Look familiar?

That particular bathroom was featured on Architectural Digest in September of 2019.

The bathroom in question is located in Hidden Hills.

You probably do not have to guess who owns the house that contains the bathroom. It's not Amelia or one of her parents.

That's right. Like so many 19-year-old girls before her, Amelia has once again been photographed at Scott Disick's house.

This has happened before, as you can see in the Instagram Story below.

She posed in an identifiable white room (devoid of all color because some rich people live in a soul-sucking void) next to a positively identifiable painting.

Of course, this pic was presumably snapped by Scott himself.

The underwear photo was a mirror selfie, though we're sure that Scott would have been beyond thrilled for the chance to snap such a pic of her.

Once again, Amelia is flaunting her relationship -- such as it is -- with Scott, but without verbal commentary on it.

It's not that Amelia and Scott are trying to keep their association secret from anyone.

The more famous that you are, the harder it is to keep things under wraps, but there are steps that they could have taken to keep the world in the dark.

Step one would be not being photographed together, not going places together, and not taking underwear selfies in each other's homes.

Rather, Amelia and Scott seem to enjoy not defining what they have going on to the world.

On the one hand, maybe they're just trying to be private.

Not every famous person wants to broadcast the exact details of their romance -- or less-than-romance -- to the entire world.

They absolutely both have a right to privacy, but ... why keep it private?

It's weird to essentially bait fans with photos that could have easily been taken elsewhere, and then explain nothing.

It's allowed, but it's strange. Which brings us to option number two.

Maybe Scott and Amelia themselves are not yet sure of where they stand.

Is Amelia prepared to waste years of her youth dating a much older f--kboy with limited emotional maturity? Is she ready to be a 19-year-old stepmom?

Is Scott prepared to be put on blast for making it official with a 19-year-old? Oh, wait, that ship sailed long ago. It's a pattern with him. The dude's a certified creep.

All of the reports say the same thing: they're enjoying each other's company and have great chemistry, but aren't taking this too seriously.

Remember, for rich people, going on vacation is no big deal. For us peasants, vacations are expensive, so you wouldn't waste one if you have any uncertainties.

Most of the world is nauseated at this pairing, because Amelia deserves better. Maybe Scott's next girlfriend could be old enough to drink. Is that too much to ask?