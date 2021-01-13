Amber Portwood Files for Restraining Order Against Andrew Glennon

It is, once again, on between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon.

After several months of relatively peaceful co-parenting between the exes, Portwood filed on Monday for a restraining order against her second daddy.

This legal maneuver came about three weeks after the Teen Mom OG star filed a motion against Glennon, alleging he was interfering with her parenting of their two-year-old son, James.

The restraining order prevents Andrew from interfering or preventing Amber’s court-mandated time with the toddler.

If you recall, Portwood was arrested in July 2019 for domestic abuse.

She allegedly attacked Glennon -- while he was cradling their son -- at their home, reportedly chasing after her on-again/off-again boyfriend after he locked himself in a bathroom.

Portwood has been accused of hurling a shoe at Glennon and even using a machete to try and break through the bathroom door.

Amber avoided jail for this crime and reached a custody arragement with Glennon about a year ago, not long after Amber claimed Andrew also prevented her from spending the holidays with James in December 2019.

Not much has changed, apparently.

In legal documents obtained by The Sun, Amber now claims that Glennon entered into Our Family Wizard, a court-run app where the exes communicate about custody.

He said on this app that he would be traveling from December 22 through December 27.

Based on to a December 23 court filing, Portwood was supposed to have custody of James from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day -- and on the same hours on the second-half of Christmas break.

HOWEVER...

Amber’s attorney says he reached out to Glennon's legal team regarding the parenting issue, only for Andrew's lawyer to say she would “try” to speak to his/her client ...

... but her office was on a two-week vacation at the time.

Reads Portwood's December filing:

"[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order."

Portwood is arguing that Glennon pulled these same antics for Halloween and Christmas in 2019, as well.

She also says she's able to provide housing for James, just in case Andrew wants to state otherwise.

Amber requested last month for her ex be “held in contempt of court,” which could result in jail time or a fine, for failing to follow the court’s custody order.

She also requested the parenting time she lost over Christmas be “made up” and for Glennon to pay her legal fees.

Then, on January 11, a restraining order was granted against Glennon to prevent him from interfering with Amber serving as James' mother moving forwarrd.

A hearing has been set for the end of January, during which both sides can present their cases.

As a result of her aforementioned arrest, Portwood remains on probation.

Glennon has primary physical custody of young James, but Amber may see him at least three times a week -- with holiday time being pre-determined each year.

Amber and Andrew only communicate through the parenting app cited above.

Portwood, meanwhile, has kept a very low profile in recent months, abandoning her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

As part of their custody deal, Amber and Andrew are both prevented from posting photos of James to social media. And also from trash talking one another.

She will appear on the next season of Teen Mom OG, however, which premieres later this month.

Will you be tuning in for it?