Abby Lee Miller Cheers JoJo Siwa on Coming Out: You're a Shining Example to Kids!

Late last week, Dance Moms alum and popular entertainer JoJo Siwa came out as gay to her fans.

This was hugely positive for her young fans, but also a major milestone for the 17-year-old starlet.

Congratulations have poured in from countless thousands -- including some familiar faces.

Abby Lee Miller is controversial at best, but when it came to congratulating JoJo, she was all smiles.

Miller took to Facebook over the weekend to wish JoJo the very best.

"I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it," her post began.

She referred to JoJo as "a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day."

"*You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know)," Miller added.

She gushed: "Love you kiddo!!!"

Miller concluded her warm post by asking JoJo to "Keep making me proud."

JoJo began to drop hints that she was coming out as gay earlier last week, including an eye-catching lipsync to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way."

It was only on Friday that she showed off her "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," shirt, which she described as a gift from her cousin.

Following that heartwarming revelation and a very jubilant reception from the broader LGBTQ+ community, JoJo gushed to her fans about how much it meant to her.

JoJo later addressed fans, telling them that she had “never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome.”

Gay can sometimes serve as an umbrella term for the broader LGBTQ+ community, but JoJo says that she has yet to pick a specific label.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know the answer,” she confessed very honestly.

“I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people," JoJo opined.

"Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world," she added, "but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to go public."

JoJo emphasized: “Right now what matters most is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK,”

“It’s awesome and the world is there for you," JoJo told her fans. "There are so many people that are there for you."

"I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves," she acknowledged.

"But I think coming out has this stigma around it," JoJo expressed, "that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.”

JoJo encouraged her fans to feel comfortable being themselves, even if they feel "strange" honestly expressing their identities.

“That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of,” she said.

“That’s something we should be proud of … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters," JoJo affirmed.

Additonally, JoJo shared that she realizes that she has been part of the LGBTQ+ community for all of her life.

Her family has known for a couple of years, however, as he rmother brought it up with her a couple of years earlier in a very affirming way.

Like Abby Lee Miller, we are so happy that JoJo is able to live life as herself. This is hugely positive for her and for her young fans.