90 Day Fiance Fans: Is Lana Trying to Land More Whales After Ditching David Murphey?

The weird, weird story of David Murphey and his beloved Lana has not gotten any clearer since they appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Lana has shocked fans with her fluent English and claims that almost all of their story was fake.

David has been dropping hints that he's returning to 90 Day Fiance.

And now, fans think that Lana is back to catfishing ... modeling with a new name.

60-year-old David spent seven years chatting with Lana, something that he believed that he could only do through a paid chat site.

29-year-old Lana claimed to be unable to chat any other way, apparently.

That he showed up in Ukraine three times to see her before going on the show but was stood up each time ... yeah, that was even weirder.

The obvious conclusion for fans to draw was that David was being duped.

He spent, by his own account, tens of thousands of dollars talking to Lana over the years.

It was widely assumed that he was being catfished, either by an individual or by a catfishing ring.

When David arrived to see her in Ukraine for the fourth time, 90 Day Fiance cameras followed him.

She stood him up, he went to her address, and found that she had given him a fake address.

This is when he hired a private investigator who told him that "Lana" wasn't real. David fired him.

At this point, the only shocking twist that David's storyline could have had that season is if Lana turned out to be real.

And, of course, that is exactly what happened.

Lana, whose alleged real name is Svetlana, was a real person who appeared on camera and even met up with David.

Lana and David spent time together in person on camera.

David even proposed to Lana, beginning their engagement. Since then, however, Lana has claimed that some of this was faked for the cameras.

And at the Tell All, David shared that his future with Lana was uncertain, adding that she found it difficult to text him due to her long nails.

Lana has launched a Cameo account, which is how fans learned that she speaks perfect English.

She has confirmed that she is still in contact with David, but claimed that her engagement and much of what fans saw on the show was "90%" fake.

David has shown off the results of a makeover and dropped hints that he will be returning to Ukraine, soon.

So, what has changed this month? Lana, of course.

Fans believe that they have spottedn photos of Lana or a woman who looks almost identical to her on a Russian advertisement for "Russian brides."

Of course, that woman is identified as "Veronika." Without seeing the elusive image for ourselves, we can only go on fan descriptions. Is Lana back on the market?

Fans remain unsure to this day of what they should think of David and Lana.

Is he a creepy rich man trying to take advantage of a woman less than half his age from a nationality that he fetishizes?

Is she a scammer who has taken David for a ride for years, possibly taking advantage of a man who is especially gullible?

Maybe ... maybe both things are true at the same time.