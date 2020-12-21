Yazan Abo Horira Reveals New Girlfriend: Who is Lulu?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is over for now, and fans won't see Brittany and Yazan clash until 90 Day: Bares All premieres on January 4.

But we won't have that long to learn a little about how Yazan's life has changed.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the fights, Brittany's extended trip back to the US, and more, Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira didn't break up on Season 2.

Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Brittany had to return home.

Yazan escorted her to the airport and they parted on amicable terms, uncertain of what the future would hold. Many of us felt that way in March, 2020's longest month.

Clearly, something changed, as Brittany's posts -- Yazan's too, but mostly Brittany's -- made it increasingly clear that the two of them had split, and not on good terms.

Very early in the season, Brittany called out Yazan as a gaslighter, a manipulator, and a hypocrite who lied to her and to his family.

To be clear, we saw some of that, alongside a barrage of verbal abuse (which she also speweed), during Season 2.

For some reason that has yet to be explained, Season 2's Tell All has not yet aired.

However, we will get to watch Yazan and Brittany go toe-to-toe remotely, with Shaun Robinson as the referee.

90 Day: Bares All is designed to let stars and eyewitnesses (such as producers) share never-before-seen details, things that allegedly "couldn't" air on TLC but can now air on Discovery+ when it launches.

Yazan explained in a sneak peek for the show that he was so head-over-heels in love with Brittany for a long time that he made mistakes.

Meanwhile, Brittany accuses him of cheating among other misdeeds.

They were, from the start, a toxic couple, so it is ultimately no surprise that it ended like this. That first bit of yelling in the car in their introductory episode should have been the end of it.

But earlier this month, Yazan spoke about an unidentified "girlfriend" to his fans and followers.

He shared that he had deleted his Facebook at the time at his girlfriend's request.

Her reasons at the time were that he has a lot of extended family on Facebook, and she didn't want to be exposed to them.

Now we know more, if only up to a point.

Yazan has more recently tagged an Instagram user by the name of @ya_lulu7.

He has also commented "I love you so much beby" in reply to a comment of hers.

Her Instagram profile does not yield anything -- not even photos.

She does, however, tag Yazan in her bio, making her affections clear.

Added to that ... we just know that she is Yazan's "girlfriend," which brings up interesting questions.

See, in Yazan's heavily conservative family, they don't really have the concept of "dating," even to the point where the word is the same as for "fiance."

As a result, people wonder if Yazan is engaged.

However, given his desire to live a Westernized life, it seems more likely that Yazan is once again trying to date someone who is wildly different from what his overbearing family wants.

However, Lulu is clearly Jordanian (and proud of it). It is possible that she has an alternative, more private profile.

She also follows Yazan's brothers on this page. It is unknown if she is in Jordan or the US, but she is studying to be a Doctor of Nursing practice, indicating that she is fairly young.

Meanwhile, Brittany recently shaded: “Why the new girlfriends be so mad & jealous of you. Like, relax he fina ruin your life soon too silly dumb girl.”