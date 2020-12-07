Yazan Abo Horira Reveals New Girlfriend: I'll Hide Her From My Family!

Because the Tell All has not yet aired for Yazan and Brittany to tell their story, fans are still left guessing.

Now, Yazan is teasing that he has a new girlfriend ... one who might be a whole lot like Brittany.

"I have deleted my Facebook," Yazan Abo Horira revealed in a recent Instagram Live.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star explains that he did this "because I have a lot of family on this account."

"And my girlfriend," Yazan continues, "she doesn't like that."

He then clarifies that he has "not blocked anyone."

"I swear, guys," Yazan continues. "I love you, I love everybody."

"I respect anyone who gave me a negative comment or a positive comment," he continues.

Naturally, a commenter during Yazan's livestream had to ask who his girlfriend might be.

"I'm sorry," Yazan said playfully but apologetically. "I cannot tell you."

Some fans picked up on his use of the word "girlfriend," something that had not been present during the season.

"In my country, we say 'fiancee,'" Yazan acknowledges, explaining that the concept exists in Jordan but not in the same way as the US.

Sometimes, translating between languages means that words overlap.

Yazan does continue to tease fans: "Maybe Brittany, maybe no."

As the questions continue to pour in, Yazan says that he's not going to talk about his girlfriend right now.

He just came on to explain that he had deleted his Facebook account, adding "I respect everybody."

Yazan was concerned that fans would think that he was blocking them -- and perhaps some had already asked -- so he wanted to clear the air and reassure them.

He also revealed that he was feeling unwell.

Yazan had also recently had some sort of dental work done, or, as he called it, he "fixed my teeth."

We wish him a speedy recovery with his ailment and the best of luck in his new, Facebook-free life.

Why is Yazan playing coy with his current romantic life?

Well, the Tell All has yet to air, and TLC has been surprisingly evasive about when and how it will come to pass.

We do know that The Other Way Strikes Back is happening, and it is believed that the Tell All was filmed, so ... at some point, Yazan will get to tell his story.

What is really interesting here about the girlfriend isn't wondering whether or not she is Brittany.

We would be shocked and astounded if it were.

The two may have finished Season 2 on good terms, but since then, Brittany's social media posts have strongly hinted that it's thoroughly over.

What is significant about him dating again is that his girlfriend has asked that he delete his Facebook -- and he has obliged.

Her reasoning as stated was because he has so many relatives who are Facebook friends with him.

And we all know what Yazan's extended family was like during Yazan's relationship with Brittany.

Given that, Yazan had two options for his next partner.

The first would be to cave to his family's demands and date a girl as ultra-conservative in views and lifestyle as they are and as they want for him.

The second would be to date another girl like he wants -- a girl with at least somewhat Western values -- and make sure that his family sees less of this one than they did of Brittany. Is that what happened?