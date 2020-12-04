Whitney Collings, Former Bad Girls Club Star, Dead at 33

Whitney Collings, one of the original and most famous member of the reality show Bad Girls Club, died this week, according to a Facebook message shared by her mother.

She was 33 years old.

TMZ broke the tragic news on Friday evening, alerting readers to the sad note left by Colliings' mom.

"I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart," it reads.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

However, sources have told TMZ that Whitney died on Thursday morning at a hospital near her native city of Boston.

Collings appeared on 12 episodes of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club between 2008 and 2009, but was eventually given the boot due to her bad and even violent behavior.

She then returned to film the Bad Girls Club Reunion Special.

Prior to joining the popular reality program, Collings worked as a sales representative for Priority One Marketing Group in Florida, according to her IMDB page.

At the time of her passing, she was working as a senior sales executive at Ecigarettes Wholesale.

A friend of the late reality star, Christina Marie, also confirmed this horribe news on her Facebook page, writing as follows:

“I am completely heart broken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together. Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now…”

Collins was only 21 years old when she rose to fame on Bad Girls Club.

While she was working hard as a barmaid in Boston, Collings was also studying biology and physics at Salem State, as reported by The Boston Herald.

Fans of Bad Girls Club will remember Whitney for being a (VERY) straight shooter when it came to confrontation and for having a temper, although she often showed her playful side with her sense of humor.

Still:

She was kicked off the series, as cited above, due to a physical altercation.

What transpired at the time?

"We were all in Cancun, Mexico at a club and Leah got into an altercation with Amber," she explained over a decade ago, adding:

"I tried to calm everyone down as we were leaving, when Amber came after me with a shoe. I got into it with her, but then stepped back and realized it wasn’t worth it.

"I tried to walk away when Amber started swinging at me. I ended up kicking her in the face and got kicked off."

As for how she felt about being part of Bad Girls Club?

"It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Good or bad, you just have to go with it. I would definitely do it again. I don’t have any regrets," she said way back then.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Whitney Collings.

May she rest in peace.